Fixer To Launch The Founders Program - Powered By Fixer®

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixer Advisory Group, a boutique firm founded and run by former Gucci executives, is a trusted partner and advisor to founders and leaders in the retail, luxury and consumer industries. Fixer is thrilled to announce the launch of The Founders Program I Powered By Fixer® , in association with Academia Cerebra. The Founders Program is uniquely tailored for early-stage businesses in the fashion, beauty, consumer goods, lifestyle, luxury, accessories, wellness, or related technology industries.

Fixer is offering select founders exclusive access to its network of top executive advisors and leaders from world-renowned brands. Over a 6-month period, the Fixer team will share its wealth of experience in building and sustaining top brands, focusing on: Strategy, Financial Planning, Revenue Growth, Talent, Legal, and Fundraising & Capital.

"The Founders Program is a game-changer for early-stage brands. By providing access to best-in-class industry expertise and invaluable connections, we are opening doors that were previously out of reach for most founders," said Fixer's founder & CEO, Nicole Marra.

The Founders Program provides practical, personalized guidance tailored specifically to each founder's needs. The Program combines actionable deliverables with real-world guidance from seasoned executives who have successfully navigated challenges that founders face today. Participants will gain a distinct competitive edge, armed with customized tools for ongoing financial health, operational excellence, strategic positioning, and a compelling pitch, and primed for capital-raising and exponential growth.

Founders will also receive 1:1 mentorship by seasoned industry experts, exclusive exposure to investors and financing partners at the Program's capstone showcase event, and deep community-building opportunities with like-minded founders.

Applications are open HERE. Participants will be selected on a rolling basis through January 2025, with the Program launching in February 2025.

ABOUT FIXER

Fixer Advisory Group is a full-service consultancy and trusted partner and advisor to executives, founders and investors in the luxury, retail and consumer industries. Specialty areas include legal & compliance, human resources, corporate culture, real estate, retail strategy, merchandising and distribution, corporate transactions, and executive coaching. Led by seasoned former executives from Kering and Capri Holdings, Fixer provides a tailored suite of cross-functional services designed to empower and enable brands to grow, drive revenue, operate with ease and transform company culture. Fixer was launched to democratize the types of shared services and expertise traditionally accessible only by larger brands within operational conglomerates.

Over the last 20 years, Fixer's Founder & CEO, Nicole Marra has become one of the most sought-after strategists and "fixers" in luxury and retail–she follows a people-first approach, leveraging her wide-ranging experience and vast network of relationships to empower leaders to grow and elevate their brands in today's complex business environment.



