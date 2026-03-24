Fixify Publishes 2026 IT Help Desk Benchmark Report

Analysis of 50,000+ help desk tickets reveals that AI automation delivers 16x faster resolution times

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixify, a provider of AI-native IT automation, published its 2026 IT Help Desk Benchmark Report today. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of more than 50,000 help desk tickets submitted across 30+ organizations over 14 months.

The full report, including an interactive web version and downloadable PDF, is available at fixify.com/benchmark.

Fixify's 2026 IT Help Desk Benchmark Report reveals what 50,000+ real tickets tell us about response times, user sentiment, and the impact of AI automation - giving IT leaders the data-backed benchmarks they've never had before. Fixify analyzed 50,000+ real help desk tickets across 30+ organizations over 14 months. The goal: answer the questions every IT leader eventually asks.

Key findings

The report surfaces six major themes about the current state of IT help desk operations:

AI automation resolves tickets 16x faster. Help desks with heavy AI automation (75-100% of work automated) resolve tickets in a median of 4.4 hours. Without automation — where human agents handle the vast majority of work — the median is 71 hours, roughly three calendar days. That's a 16x difference.

Help desks with heavy AI automation (75-100% of work automated) resolve tickets in a median of 4.4 hours. Without automation — where human agents handle the vast majority of work — the median is 71 hours, roughly three calendar days. That's a 16x difference. 1 in 5 tickets creates a work stoppage. Twenty-two percent of all tickets are productivity-blocking, meaning the employee can't do their job until the issue is resolved. That rate climbs to nearly one-third at companies with 1,000+ employees.

Twenty-two percent of all tickets are productivity-blocking, meaning the employee can't do their job until the issue is resolved. That rate climbs to nearly one-third at companies with 1,000+ employees. Demand is predictable. Tuesday is the busiest day of the week, carrying 24% of all ticket volume. July is the busiest month, running 28% above average. The number of tickets that arrive during business hours is 82%, peaking at 11:00 AM.

Tuesday is the busiest day of the week, carrying 24% of all ticket volume. July is the busiest month, running 28% above average. The number of tickets that arrive during business hours is 82%, peaking at 11:00 AM. Frustrated users are recoverable. Eighty-two percent of tickets that start with negative sentiment improve by the time the ticket is resolved. The resolution sweet spot is between 15 minutes and 4 hours, where 93% to 97% of frustrated users leave satisfied — and more than a third flip to actively positive.

Eighty-two percent of tickets that start with negative sentiment improve by the time the ticket is resolved. The resolution sweet spot is between 15 minutes and 4 hours, where 93% to 97% of frustrated users leave satisfied — and more than a third flip to actively positive. Two categories dominate. Software & Applications and Onboarding & Offboarding account for more than half of all ticket volume. At the use case level, app assignment alone represents 1 in 4 tickets.

Software & Applications and Onboarding & Offboarding account for more than half of all ticket volume. At the use case level, app assignment alone represents 1 in 4 tickets. Company context shapes benchmarks. Industry, company size, and growth rate shape the help desk ticket mix more than anything an IT team does. Fast-growth companies face a 30% productivity-blocking rate, while stable companies sit at 13%. The report provides breakdowns by industry, size, and growth rate so organizations can benchmark against their peer group.

Supporting quotes

"Everyone asks whether AI will make IT faster. The answer is yes — but not where people think," said Matt Peters, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixify. "First response times are identical with or without automation. The 16x gap is entirely in resolution. AI doesn't pick up the phone faster. It closes the loop faster."

"The data shows that 1 in 4 help desk tickets is an application assignment request," said Pete Silberman, Co-Founder and CTO of Fixify. "That concentration of request volume is exactly where automation powered by natural language shines — users describe what they do every day, and the system builds the workflow for them."

Upcoming Webinar

Fixify will host a live walkthrough of the report's findings on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:00 PM ET. Registration is available at fixify.com/benchmark-live.

About Fixify

Fixify helps IT leaders remove work from their team's queue by automating 75% of Tier 1 IT work across 40+ common IT requests, from application access to hardware troubleshooting. Our AI-native automation platform plugs into tools like ServiceNow, Jira, and Freshworks. It builds playbooks tailored to your organization, and then handles requests wherever they come in – Slack, Teams, email, or your ITSM – so your team can focus on higher-impact work. To learn more, visit fixify.com.

Media Contact

Michael Evans

Chief Marketing Officer, Fixify

202-599-8018

[email protected]

fixify.com

SOURCE Fixify