Fixing Your Scrum: Practical Solutions to Common Scrum Problems Book Released

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itero Group, LLC congratulates Todd Miller, Vice President of Agile Innovation on the release of the book, Fixing Your Scrum: Practical Solutions to Common Scrum Problems. Miller is the co-author along with Ryan Ripley of this new book delivering best practices and practical solutions to common scrum problems.

Broken Scrum practices limit your organization's ability to take full advantage of the agility Scrum should bring: The development team isn't cross-functional or self-organizing, the product owner doesn't get value for their investment, and stakeholders and customers are left wondering when something—anything—will get delivered. Learn how experienced Scrum masters balance the demands of these three levels of servant leadership while removing organizational impediments and helping Scrum teams deliver real-world value. Discover how to visualize your work, resolve impediments, and empower your teams to self-organize and deliver using advanced coaching and facilitation techniques that honor and support the Scrum values and agile principles.

"Todd continues to be a leader in the Agile field. Itero Group is very fortunate to have Todd leading our Agile Innovation Practice, and serving our clients," says Itero Group CEO, Erin Brahms.

Fixing Your Scrum: Practical Solutions to Common Scrum Problems is available on Amazon.

Read praises for Fixing Your Scrum: Practical Solutions to Common Scrum Problems on The Pragmatic Bookshelf.

Itero Group, LLC is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and a member of the Partner Training Network with Scrum.org. Itero's solutions build organizational agility and encompass: Process, Modern Engineering Practices, Product Development, Coaching, and Training. Learn more about Itero Group, LLC at http://iterogroup.com/ and on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

