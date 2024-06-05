Fixle Acquires EasyHome, Expanding Home Management Solutions and Innovation

UNION, Ky., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixle, Inc., a leading provider of home management solutions in the proptech and insurtech sectors, has announced the acquisition of EasyHome, Inc., a developer of software solutions designed to modernize property care and management for every homeowner. The terms of the deal were an all-equity transaction, including the acquisition of EasyHome's exceptional team.

Fixle is a pioneering force in the PropTech industry, dedicated to transforming how homeowners, home inspectors, service technicians, and property managers manage their living spaces. By leveraging innovative technology and a customer-centric approach, Fixle enhances home and property management by connecting essential data and system resources to service professionals, ensuring greater accessibility, security, and efficiency.

Integrating EasyHome's seamless user experience and innovative solutions further elevates Fixle's offerings and market position in the built world. This advancement benefits property managers, home inspectors, service technicians, warranty underwriters, insurance adjusters, as well as homeowners and residents, ultimately improving their overall home owning experience.

"Bringing EasyHome into the Fixle family is a move we're genuinely thrilled about." Dave Theus , CEO of Fixle, shared. "This is more than just combining two companies; it's about bringing together EasyHome's creative solutions and deep understanding of what homeowners need with Fixle's technological strength and broad reach across the many home service verticals."

This strategic acquisition underscores Fixle's commitment to driving innovation and connecting the right data to the right people, delivering value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders. The combined strengths of Fixle and EasyHome will unlock new growth avenues and further solidify Fixle's position as a leader in the proptech and insurtech industries.

"Our team at EasyHome couldn't be more excited to join Fixle," said Sean Kennedy, CEO of EasyHome, Inc. "Our offerings perfectly compliment each other and once combined, will help us deliver impactful solutions for both homeowners and the broader real estate and home service communities."

The integration of EasyHome's intellectual assets and expertise into Fixle's operations, combined with an upcoming collaboration with a national home service repair network, will significantly accelerate Fixle's innovation pipeline. These advancements enable the company to offer homeowners a comprehensive range of products and services and enhance its overall market visibility.

About Fixle:

Fixle, Inc. ( fixlehome.com ) is transforming home ownership and management with its cutting-edge approach to home maintenance, repairs, and management. The Fixle platform, which includes the Fixle app ( iOS and Andriod ), simplifies the homeowner and service provider experience, offering instant access to essential information about homes, beginning with appliances and systems. Fixle employs state of the art Artificial Intelligence to drive efficiency, cut costs, and redefine our connection with homes.

About EasyHome:

EasyHome, Inc. ( easyhomeinc.com ) is on a mission to remove the headache and hassle from everyone's least favorite aspect of owning a home: the never-ending upkeep and repairs. EasyHome builds software solutions for both homeowners themselves and their real estate professionals. The EasyHome application (available on iOS and Android ), a flagship product, creates a digital twin of clients' homes and offers personalized seasonal care reminders, digital records to track key activities, and bespoke concierge support.

