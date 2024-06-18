Fixle, Inc. and Sears Home Services Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Home Appliance Maintenance, Support and Repairs

UNION, Ky., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixle, a leading provider of home management solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Sears Home Services, a trusted name in home appliances and services. This collaboration aims to transform how homeowners access appliance repair services and elevate their home management experience by introducing comprehensive home warranties.

Fixle is on a mission to simplify using, maintaining, repairing and managing whole home systems, products and appliances that are essential to keeping everyone fed, clean, comfortable, and safe in their homes. Fixle's end-to-end solution simplifies all home management by connecting specific information to the people who live in and work with homes; benefitting property managers, home inspectors, service technicians, warranty underwriters, insurance adjusters, integration partners and ultimately homeowners and residents.

Through this collaboration, Fixle will leverage Sears's extensive network of skilled service technicians across the country as well as rich data about each appliance. This means that homeowners using Fixle's platform will have more detailed information at their fingertips and the ability to easily connect with a certified Sears Home Services technician whenever their appliance needs repair, maintenance or to be replaced. This partnership, along with Fixle's recent acquisition announcement of EasyHome, Inc., a developer of software solutions designed to modernize property care and management for every homeowner, brings together Fixle's innovative technology with Sears's robust service provider network and decades of expertise in appliance repair. This ensures that homeowners receive top-notch service and support.

"Our partnership with Sears Home Services along with the addition of EasyHome paves the way to further realize our mission of simplifying homeownership. We are thrilled to work with Sears to enhance our offering and provide homeowners with a seamless solution for appliance repairs." said Dave Theus, CEO of Fixle. "By leveraging Sears's network of service technicians, we can ensure that our users receive prompt and professional assistance whenever they need it."

In addition to repair services, Fixle provides users the option to purchase home warranties through the platform. Home warranties offer peace of mind by covering the cost of repairs or replacements for major home systems and appliances. This added benefit further enhances Fixle's commitment to simplifying home management and providing comprehensive solutions for homeowners.

David Steckel, Head of Product Innovation at Sears Home Services remarked, "There are endless possibilities that this partnership unlocks for both Fixle and Sears. By harnessing our combined strengths, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled experience to homeowners, setting an exciting new benchmark for home management services."

About Fixle:

Fixle, Inc. (fixlehome.com) is transforming home ownership and management with its cutting-edge approach to home maintenance, repairs, and management. The Fixle platform, which includes the Fixle app (iOS and Andriod), simplifies the homeowner and service provider experience, offering instant access to essential information about homes, beginning with appliances and systems. Fixle employs state of the art Artificial Intelligence to drive efficiency, cut costs, and redefine our connection with homes.

About Sears Home Services:

Sears Home Services is the nation's leading provider of services for the home, serving over 2 million households each year. Sears Home Services provides a full range of reliable and professional household solutions, including appliance repair, home improvement projects, HVAC install and repair, appliance maintenance and cleaning services, whole-home and appliance warranties, and thousands of DIY parts — with over 1 million five-star reviews. Sears Home Services repairs any brand of appliance, no matter where it was purchased. Sears Home Services provides the largest nationwide network of expert repair technicians with over 2,500 highly trained experts with 10 years average experience. See searshomeservices.com for more details.

