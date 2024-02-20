Fixle, Inc. Launches out of American Family Insurance

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixle, Inc ( fixlehome.com ), a technology company that simplifies home maintenance and management, has officially launched from American Family Insurance, where it was originally incubated. Founded by industry veterans Dave Theus (co-founder of HOMEE ) and Amanda Schulze, Fixle's launch as an independent company reinforces its commitment to improving home maintenance and management for all. Fixle simplifies how customers use, maintain, repair, and manage their home systems and appliances with a platform that makes collecting and accessing home information simple, secure, and connected. Its end-to-end solution benefits property managers, home inspectors, service technicians, warranty underwriters, insurance adjusters, homeowners, and integration partners by delivering valuable information precisely when needed.

Theus, Fixle's CEO, remarked, "The launch of Fixle is a testament to the traction this innovative technology and our founding team have achieved. We extend our gratitude to AmFam, our partners, investors, customers, and advisors who continue to support Fixle. Moving forward, our focus is on delivering an outstanding customer experience, expanding our user base, delivering on our product roadmap and raising additional capital to fuel our growth."

Dan Reed, Managing Director and President of American Family Ventures shared his excitement, "Our support for Fixle's launch as an independent entity from AmFam reflects our confidence in their mission and the comprehensive solution they're bringing to the table. As a minority investor, we're not just investing in a company; we're investing in a vision that has already shown substantial interest in the market."

Fixle's emergence as an independent entity provides the company with more flexibility to innovate and expand within the PropTech industry and extend its bench with best-in-class investors, advisors and partners. The move is a clear indication of the company's determination to become a leader in this field.

About Fixle, Inc.

Fixle, Inc. ( fixlehome.com ) is transforming home ownership and management with its cutting-edge approach to home maintenance, repairs, and management. The Fixle platform simplifies the homeowner and service provider experience, offering instant access to essential information about homes, beginning with appliances and systems. Fixle employs state of the art Artificial Intelligence to drive efficiency, cut costs, and redefine our connection with homes.

About the American Family Insurance Group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation's 12th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 301 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance Group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has nearly 13,000 employees nationwide.

