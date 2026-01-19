MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fix Mold Miami, a trusted environmental services firm specializing in mold remediation and indoor air quality restoration, has introduced its proprietary line of eco-friendly mold removal and prevention products. The launch represents a major milestone in the company's mission to address the growing indoor air quality issue affecting Florida homes and businesses, using safe, science-backed, and environmentally responsible solutions.

A New Standard in Eco-Friendly Mold Remediation and Indoor Air Quality Solutions

For 20+ years, Fix Mold Miami has led Florida's environmental restoration industry with high standards of innovation and precision. This latest product launch reflects years of research and real-world field performance informed by indoor air quality testing Florida.

Unlike many traditional cleaners, Fix Mold Miami's new product line is engineered with biodegradable, plant-based ingredients that deliver professional-grade results without compromising occupant safety. These products are now being used across the company's residential mold remediation, commercial mold remediation, and HVAC mold cleaning projects.

Addressing Indoor Air Quality Risks and Mold Exposure in Florida Properties

Fix Mold's eco-friendly solutions address concerns around indoor air quality risks and prolonged mold exposure, which research continues to associate with respiratory and immune system issues.

As a trusted mold inspection company in Miami, Fix Mold consistently finds through indoor air quality testing results that chemical-heavy cleaners often leave behind lingering contamination. The company's formulations contain no toxic or volatile compounds and are safe for ongoing use.

FixMold's mold inspection Miami, mold inspection South Florida, and mold inspection Florida services frequently identify mold linked to inadequate humidity control, underscoring prevention-focused remediation.

Professional-Grade Mold Removal and HVAC Cleaning Products for Florida Homes

Self-Evaporating Coil Cleaner, destroys (dirt on coils with no residue or rinsing)





Organic Mold Removers and Inhibitors (eliminates root of mold from the root and makes it impossible for them to regenerate)





Protective Metal and Aluminum Coatings (offers protection to HVAC components and surfaces against microbial activity)





AirBiotics All-Natural Cleaners (probiotic-based formulas used to keep indoor environments healthy)

Quote From the Founder

Marty Katz, Chief Environmental Specialist at Fix Mold Miami, said, "Over the years, we worked with countless homeowners who experienced recurring mold problems despite repeated treatments. Many relied on products that addressed surface growth but ignored the broader issue. We developed these safer options through years of field testing in occupied homes because that's where people live and breathe."

About Fix Mold

Fix Mold LLC, a firm offering advanced air duct cleaning and mold removal services, is located in Miami and operates in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Florida Keys. It's a family-run business that offers mold remediation, water damage restoration, HVAC Cleaning Services, improvement of air quality, odor removal, and general contracting.

The company is certified, licensed, bonded, and insured and is recognized as South Florida's top-rated restoration provider with 600+ five-star reviews and an A+ rating from the BBB.

