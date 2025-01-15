FIXnotes Releases $9.3MM UPB Residential NPL Portfolio for Sale

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIXnotes LLC ("we," "our," "FIXnotes" or the "Company"), a real estate education & financial technology company, announced today the release of their latest nationwide, residential-secured, non-performing mortgage note portfolios for sale.

As of January 15th, 2025, the unpaid principal balance of the portfolio is $9.3MM UPB, consisting of 245 first & second position secured liens and is being released for individual loan-level bids.

NPL Portfolio Sale Flyer

There is no minimum trade size for the awarded buyers. The indicative bid deadline is 11:59pm EST on January 22nd, 2025 and funding for awarded transactions will take place after a 30-day due diligence period.

To participate in the offering, become a Professional member at www.FIXnotes.com/go

Professional members also have the option to make "Practice Offers" - a novel concept to the secondary mortgage market, similar to learning to trade with a stock market simulator.

About FIXnotes

FIXnotes is one of the most innovative & respected brands in the secondary mortgage market. Since its inception in 2017, the company and its founder Robert Hytha have become a preeminent voice in the industry.

FIXnotes is a mission-driven company that supports struggling homeowners through the resolution of non-performing mortgage debt. The company trains real estate investors to ethically resolve defaulted mortgage notes while equipping them with the tools to do so efficiently.

The company offers three levels of membership for real estate investors: Starter, Professional & Inner Circle. In addition to an extensive resource library, FIXnotes operates the Mortgage Note Mastermind & Insider Trade Desk – an active source of deal-flow for performing & non-performing mortgage note assets.

For more information about how to invest in mortgage notes, visit www.FIXnotes.com

Media Contact:

Robert Hytha

[email protected]

320-365-1005

SOURCE FIXnotes LLC