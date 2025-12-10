Fixstars Amplify Optimization Cloud Service Surpasses 1,000 Registered Organizations and 100 Million Cumulative Executions

Solidifies its Position as the De Facto Standard for Combinatorial Optimization in Japan

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixstars Corporation (TSE Prime: 3687), a leader in performance engineering, today announced its optimization cloud service, "Fixstars Amplify" (Amplify), provided by group company Fixstars Amplify Corp. has exceeded 1,000 registered organizations and its optimization engine, "Fixstars Amplify Annealing Engine" (AE), has surpassed 100 million cumulative executions (*).

(*) Daily solves range between 150,000 and 250,000.

Fixstars Amplify

About the cloud service "Fixstars Amplify"

Amplify is an optimization cloud service leveraging quantum, AI, and GPU to address complex social challenges. It provides the Amplify SDK and Amplify AE execution environment.

The Amplify SDK enables simple, efficient development and unified handling of quantum and optimization solvers [1]. The Amplify AE is a large-scale Ising machine that solves combinatorial optimization problems of up to 260,000 bits at high speed. The on-premise version, launched in October 2025, is primarily adopted by the manufacturing industry.

By utilizing Amplify, organizations can optimize the allocation of resources, personnel, time, and other factors for various combinatorial optimization problems [2]. Amplify has established itself as the de facto standard in the field of combinatorial optimization solutions within the Japanese market.

Background of Achievement

Since launch in October 2021, Amplify has expanded across diverse sectors. Paired with support from optimization experts, it consistently supports projects from advanced optimization PoCs to practical business applications. Adoption in areas like manufacturing production plans, employee assignments, and advertisement allocation supports daily decision-making.

The application scope is expanding due to a rising demand for black-box optimization, including design optimization, Materials Informatics (MI), and AI parameter search.

Comment from Yoshiki Matsuda, CEO of Fixstars Amplify

"We are pleased to announce that Fixstars Amplify has reached the milestone of 1,000 registered organizations and 100 million cumulative executions. Building on our strong track record in Japan, we will continue to enhance our highest-performance optimization technologies and strengthen support across various industries. With the vision of 'Optimal Answers with Cutting-Edge Technologies. Making Society Smarter', we aim to drive global adoption."

[1] Optimization Solvers encompass various technologies designed to solve combinatorial optimization problems. Ising machines (including Quantum Annealing methods) are specialized hardware/software solvers in this field.

[2] Combinatorial Optimization Problem: Critical issues in diverse industries (manufacturing, logistics, finance). They involve selecting the optimal combination from a vast number of possibilities to achieve a specific objective. Increasing variables lead to exponential growth in combinations, making calculation intractable.

About Fixstars Amplify Co., Ltd.

Fixstars Amplify provides an optimization cloud service leveraging quantum computing, AI, and GPU to address complex societal challenges. Guided by the vision, "Optimal Answers with Cutting-Edge Technologies. Making Society Smarter," the company offers the Amplify SDK for diverse solvers, and proprietary, Amplify AE/SE. With over 1,000 registered organizations and cumulative executions surpassing 100 million (as of December 11, 2025), Fixstars Amplify drives technology adoption across various fields. https://amplify.fixstars.com/en/

About Fixstars Corporation

Fixstars accelerates AI inference and training through advanced software optimization. Its technologies drive innovation across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and mobility. https://www.fixstars.com/

