Fixstars Launches "AI Booster," an AI Acceleration Platform Optimizing GPU Utilization Across Diverse Applications

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixstars Corporation, a global leader in AI-driven software development and acceleration, today announced the launch of "AI Booster". "AI Booster" is an AI acceleration platform designed to instantly and continuously extract maximum performance from AI applications running on a wide range of GPU environments. Delivering immediate and sustained optimization, AI Booster enables organizations to fully leverage their hardware resources, reduce costs, and enhance overall AI system efficiency.

Fixstars has previously offered "Fixstars K4," a GPU cloud service featuring middleware for accelerating GPU utilization and tools that support large language model (LLM) development. This service has been adopted by forward-thinking customers across a variety of industries who are focused on training LLMs and other AI initiatives.

With the introduction of AI Booster, Fixstars now provides a platform that can instantly and sustainably maximize the performance of AI applications across diverse GPU environments. By achieving top-tier GPU efficiency, organizations can reduce hardware costs and improve overall cost-effectiveness. Beyond applicability in major server environments, "AI Booster" can be customized to meet individual user requirements and is available as part of a comprehensive solution that includes procurement of high-performance GPU servers and other computing resources.

AI Booster is currently being used by Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) to support AI machine learning for autonomous driving in its upcoming mobility brand, "AFEELA.". The machine learning speed will be enhanced and hardware performance will be optimized by leveraging AI Booster; ultimately accelerating the development of advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

"At SHM, we aim to redefine the relationship between people and mobility, leveraging advanced sensing devices and cutting-edge AI to deliver innovative AD/ADAS solutions," said Izumi Kawanishi, President & COO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. "By utilizing Fixstars' AI Booster for AFEELA's autonomous driving AI machine learning, we can enhance the computational efficiency and performance of our cloud-based GPU servers. This enables us to provide customers with highly accurate and reliable AI model systems. We are committed to harnessing AI to provide a continuously evolving mobility experience."

"Our expertise in software optimization and high-performance computing underpins our commitment to improving GPU utilization across various fields," said Satoshi Miki, Founder & CEO of Fixstars Corporation. "AI Booster reflects that dedication, enabling customers to tap into the full potential of their high-performance GPUs instantly and sustainably. We are pleased that our collaboration with Sony Honda Mobility supports the training of AFEELA's autonomous driving AI machine learning, ultimately contributing to safer, more comfortable mobility through accelerated learning speeds and optimized systems."

AFEELA is currently on display at CES, the world's largest consumer electronics and technology trade show, taking place in Las Vegas, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.shm-afeela.com or the official AFEELA YouTube channel.

For more information on AI Booster, please visit: https://www.fixstars.com/en/ai/booster.

About Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) is a Japanese joint venture mobility tech company established by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in 2022. By combining Sony's technological prowess and Honda's automotive expertise, SHM aims to lead innovation in the industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added mobility and providing services for mobility. For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

About Fixstars Corporation

Fixstars Corporation is a technology company driven by its corporate message, 'Speed up your Business.' By optimizing software for efficient utilization of multi-core processors, leveraging memory technologies to achieve high-speed and low-power I/O, and accelerating software through AI-driven optimization, Fixstars accelerates customer businesses across a wide range of industries—from healthcare and manufacturing to finance and mobility—while promoting Green IT.

For more information, please visit https://www.fixstars.com/en/.

