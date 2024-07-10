Fixstars Solutions to Showcase GPU-accelerated High-speed Networking Innovations at SEMICON West 2024

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixstars Solutions Inc., a global leader in acceleration technologies, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming SEMICON West 2024, from July 9th to 11th in San Francisco. Fixstars Solutions will showcase its latest innovations at Test Vision Symposium. The main highlight involves enhancing GPU-accelerated packet processing software, which enables high-speed networking through NVIDIA GPUs and NICs.

Recent work at Fixstars Solutions focuses on developing high-throughput data transfer software. We have jointly developed TCP/IP packet processing on the CPU on the specially tuned Linux kernel with our collaborative partner, Sony Semiconductor Solutions. Fixstars Solutions also developed Fixstars' open-source software "lightning-kit" to transfer TCP/IP packets directly from a 100 GbE NIC to an NVIDIA GPU, where the data was reconstructed. We first analyzed the theory behind the transfer's performance, which hints at selecting the proper GPU for a given application. Our experiments show that an impressive 92Gbps was achieved in line with theoretical predictions.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions is the key collaborative partner in applying high-performance TCP/IP packet processing, recognizing its potential to revolutionize data transmission and processing efficiency in the semiconductor industry. They foresaw that the growing demand in the image sensor market would increase throughput requirements and various types of image sensors.

The joint development project achieved 92Gbps, a 95% improvement over the 47Gbps baseline. 100GbE NICs on both the sender and receiver machines, employing TCP as the primary data transmission protocol. The data handling and packet transmission are managed within either CPU or GPU, which operates three constantly running thread or CUDA kernels. A detailed diagram illustrating this process will be presented during the poster session.

SEMICON WEST 2024 - Test Vision Poster Session and Reception

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 3:10pm – 5:00pm PDT

Location: Moscone South, Exhibition Level Room 9

Title: IRIIS: Infrastructure for Real-time Inspection of Image Sensors

Our innovations are designed to provide power savings and accelerate our customers' businesses across various industries. We are dedicated to delivering top-performance solutions through multiprocessor programming techniques. Visit our booth at SEMICON West 2024 to learn more about our cutting-edge solutions.

About Fixstars Solutions Fixstars Solutions is a software development company and global leader in acceleration technologies. We seek to provide the best performance solutions through multiprocessor programming, next-generation memory technology, and power savings to accelerate customers' businesses in various industries.

https://us.fixstars.com/

