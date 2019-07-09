FixStream and T4S Partner to Increase Operational Performance, Service Capability and Revenues for Enterprises and Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FixStream, a pioneer in solutions for Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), and T4S Partners, a specialist in enterprise service management (ESM) and IT Service & Operations Management (ITSM & ITOM), today announced a strategic partnership to transform the delivery of service and capabilities of IT organizations. The FixStream – T4S partnership will enable enterprises and MSPs to increase the performance and uptime of their business-critical applications and hybrid IT infrastructure while gaining higher levels of visibility into their entire IT environments.

"By providing a single pane-of-glass to manage and visualize an end-to-end hybrid IT environment, from business applications to infrastructure, we are transforming the way Enterprises and Managed Service Providers operate," said Sameer Padhye, Founder and CEO of FixStream. "Our partnership with T4S will give Enterprises and MSPs an opportunity to accelerate their revenues."

The joint solution will integrate FixStream's multi-tenant AIOps+ portfolio with T4S's ITSM solution software and services to eliminate many of the manual steps that are holding IT operations back. For instance, customers will be able to automatically discover hybrid IT entities and applications, populate, update and maintain their CMDB, quickly determine the root cause of issues, detect patterns to predict and prevent future business outages across an organization's entire hybrid IT stack. The companies will serve joint customers in the commercial, public sector and service provider markets and in particular with Cherwell users and prospects.

"Increasingly our enterprise and service provider clients are looking to enhance the state of service delivery and IT operations," says Rob Ash, T4S's CEO and Managing Partner. "We are very excited about our partnership with FixStream as it truly extends what we can offer our clients in the areas of service assurance, security compliance, asset management, DevOps and AIOps. We look forward to working with FixStream and our clients to drive IT Transformation."

About FixStream – Powering Digital Infrastructures that Always Work

FixStream is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) that provides the real-time insights a business needs to find and fix problems faster, speed up digital transformation and keep business applications always working. Its AIOps+ solution combines AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies so IT can provide the highest level of availability, reliability, and performance of business applications. Learn more at: http://www.fixstream.com, or connect with FixStream on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About T4S Partners

T4S Partners, Inc. is an IT and business solutions consulting firm specializing in cloud enablement, application transformation, and enterprise service management. T4S's experience helps clients drive efficiency and growth by effectively connecting systems, processes, and people. For further information, please visit http://www.t4spartners.com/.

