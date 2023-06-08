Fixup: The First Kickstarter To Shoot For The Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixup Moisturizer launches on Kickstarter with the support of world-class influencers such as Zach Barbour and Dustin Poynter. The brand aims to revitalize the dry and dreary men's skincare space, and engage consumers through relatability.

Taking a cue from Dollar Shave Club, Fixup brings humor to the forefront. Checkout their amusing video here. If the Kickstarter garners enough engagement, it will fund the world's largest Super Bowl ad and even send the first moisturizer into space!

The brand hopes to destigmatize men's skincare and encourage a modern approach to masculinity. As highlighted in their story section, it's about smart choices:

  • Sun protection reduces the chance of skin cancer and wrinkles (SPF 30).
  • Complexion support removes redness, pimples, and razor burn.
  • Hydration provides a boost on cold or flaky days.

Co-Founder and CEO of Fixup, Chris Byrne, states: "We saw a shift in the late 90s to all-in-one body wash, and a revolution in shaving with the advent of DSC and Harry's Razors. Now, we're seeing a new wave of enthusiasm for men's moisturizers and personal care products. The only problem is that we keep leaning into stale male stereotypes, instead of focusing on lighthearted moments, which truly reflect the human experience!"

Fixup is positioned to benefit from the explosive growth in the men's grooming industry. The global male grooming market was valued at approximately $55 billion in 2021. By 2030, it's expected to reach $110 billion, according to Custom Market Insights (CMI).

The growth is driven by many factors, but a key contributor has been the rise of selfies, Zoom calls, and other aesthetically-focused events which accelerated during the pandemic, alongside a better understanding of skin cancer and the causes of wrinkles.

Fixup is committed to making skincare straightforward — complex routines, confusing eye creams, and expensive foaming face washes create unnecessary barriers to entry for many men.

A core tenet of Fixup is inclusivity. The brand advocates for a world where everyone can access the self-care products they need — free from stigma. It is a fundamental aspect of maintaining physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

Learn more about Fixup here or contact CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Byrne
[email protected] 

