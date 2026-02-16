Fixure Launches on Product Hunt to Introduce Layer-5 Security Decision Intelligence

Public beta invites security teams to move from alert volume to explainable, defensible decisions.

Fixure launches publicly on Product Hunt [https://www.producthunt.com/products/fixure?launch=fixure-security-decision-intelligence] to invite security leaders, practitioners, and builders to try a new clarity layer for security decision making. Fixure helps teams reconcile conflicting security signals and understand what actually matters before taking action.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixure today announced its public launch on Product Hunt, opening beta access to its Layer-5 Security Decision Intelligence platform. The launch invites the broader security community to explore a new approach to security operations focused on clarity, reasoning, and explainable decisions rather than alerts and volume.

Modern security teams rely on dozens of tools that generate accurate but often conflicting signals. While detection coverage has improved, understanding has not. Security leaders are left to manually interpret reality, debate priorities, and justify decisions without shared context. Fixure was built to change that.

"Security teams don't fail because they lack data. They fail because their systems can't explain what actually matters," said Sameer Kumar, Founder and CEO of Fixure. "We built Fixure to give teams a shared model of reality, so prioritization becomes explainable and decisions are made with confidence."

Fixure sits above the existing security stack and does not replace scanners or detection platforms. Instead, it reconciles signals across tools, resolves conflicting truths, and reasons about impact, blast radius, and consequences. The result is a clear, defensible view of what actions matter most and why. Fixure is built for security by design and privacy by default, with patented technology protecting its decision intelligence approach.

With its Product Hunt launch, Fixure is inviting security practitioners, leaders, and builders to follow the product, try the beta, and help shape the future of security decision intelligence. Early users will gain hands-on access to the clarity layer and an opportunity to influence how Layer-5 evolves.

To join the beta or follow the beta launch, visit Product Hunt on February 16, 2026, or learn more at https://fixure.io/beta

About Fixure

Fixure is the Layer-5 Security Decision Intelligence platform that sits above the modern security stack. By reconciling signals, resolving conflicting truths, and reasoning about impact and consequences, Fixure helps teams make clear, defensible security decisions at scale.

