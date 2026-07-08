FIXX Energy Appoints Clean Energy Leader Robert Lahey as Chief Financial Officer

Lahey brings two decades of clean energy finance experience and a track record of executing over $1 billion in capital transactions as FIXX Energy continues to expand its executive leadership team

SMYRNA, Tenn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIXX Energy, an American-owned and operated energy storage company purpose-built to strengthen the nation's domestic battery supply chain, today announced the appointment of Robert Lahey as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lahey will oversee all aspects of the company's financial strategy, corporate finance, investor relations, and corporate development as FIXX Energy enters its next phase of commercial growth. The company's facility in Tennessee has already manufactured more than three million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells for energy storage systems.

The appointment represents the latest expansion of the FIXX Energy executive leadership team, following recent C-suite additions aimed at strengthening the company's commercial and operational capabilities. With the addition of Lahey, FIXX Energy's executive leadership team boasts a combined 80+ years of specialized experience in clean energy innovation and advanced manufacturing.

"Robert's exceptional track record as a finance leader along with his expertise across the clean energy capital landscape make him the ideal person to guide our financial strategy," said Jeff Juger, Chief Executive Officer of FIXX Energy. "As we continue to expand our domestic manufacturing footprint and accelerate deliveries to utility-scale energy storage providers, Robert's experience in navigating complex financial markets and raising capital will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team during this transformative period of growth."

Lahey brings nearly 20 years of clean energy sector experience spanning corporate finance, investor relations, strategic partnerships, and investment banking. Over his career, he has successfully executed numerous equity, convertible debt, derivative, and strategic financing transactions totaling well over $1 billion across both public and private entities.

Most recently, Lahey served as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Enovix Corporation, where he played a critical role in several transformative capital-raising initiatives. Prior to Enovix, he was the inaugural Head of Investor Relations at Maxeon Solar Technologies, where he established broad research coverage by major institutional firms following its spin-off.

"FIXX Energy has uniquely positioned itself at the forefront of the domestic clean energy supply chain," said Robert Lahey, newly appointed CFO. "It's a privilege to join a leadership team with such a strong track record in clean energy. I look forward to working alongside the executive team to build robust financial structures, strengthen our investor frameworks, and capitalize on the immense market demand for our high-performance battery technology."

Earlier in his career, Lahey held senior leadership roles at GAF Energy and SunPower, where he focused on scaling new business units and cultivating strategic partnerships. He began his career in investment banking and equity research at Ardour Capital, advising clean energy companies on corporate finance and strategic transactions.

Lahey holds a Juris Doctor from New York Law School, an MBA in Finance from Fordham University, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The George Washington University.

About FIXX Energy

FIXX Energy is the first American-owned, operating manufacturer of LFP prismatic battery cells for energy storage in the United States, located in Smyrna, Tennessee. As an American-owned and American-operated company, FIXX Energy delivers domestically manufactured batteries that strengthen U.S. energy security and supply chain resilience. Built to solve the toughest energy storage challenges shaping the future of the grid, FIXX Energy serves utilities, data centers, and critical infrastructure with reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions. Trusted and reliable, FIXX Energy is the energy storage partner customers choose first and recommend loudest. For more information, visit fixxenergy.com

SOURCE FIXX Energy