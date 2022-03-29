FIXX INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Investors in Homology Medicines (FIXX) with Significant Losses to Contact Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: June 10, 2019 – Feb. 18, 2022 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2022

844-916-0895

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on Homology's statements about the development of its lead product candidate (HMI-102), a gene therapy intended to treat adult patients with phenylketonuria ("PKU").

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that (1) Homology had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation, and (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form.

The complaint alleges investors began to learn the truth on July 21, 2020, when Mariner Research published a report bringing Homology's statements about the efficacy of HMI-102 into serious question. Mariner concluded in part that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102 is not efficacious for high dose Cohort 3 patients and the program is likely worthless and unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Mariner's report also cited an e-mail from the Company's Chief Communications Officer indicating the company was aware of a HMI-102 high dose patient's having posted the adverse efficacy issue in social media during April 2020.

Then, on Feb. 18, 2022, Homology announced the FDA has notified it that its pheNIX gene therapy trial for HMI-102 has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study because of observations of elevated liver function tests.

These events drove the price of Homology shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Homology lied about HMI-102 data and the therapy's commercial prospects," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Homology Medicines and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Homology Medicines should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

