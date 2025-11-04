FIZE Medical Secures Investment and Expands Israeli Distribution Through Eldan, a Neopharm Group Company

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIZE Medical, a leader in smart fluid management solutions for critically ill patients, announced today an investment and distribution partnership with Eldan, a member of Neopharm Group. Under the agreement, Eldan will invest in FIZE Medical to support its next stage of growth, and in addition will serve as the exclusive distributor of FIZE Medical's products in the Israeli market.

FIZE Medical's flagship solution, the FIZE kUO system, is already commercially deployed in leading hospitals worldwide, where it has monitored more than 20,000 patients. This collaboration enhances FIZE Medical's ability to expand its local presence while accelerating global commercialization efforts.

"Through this investment and distribution partnership, Neopharm and Eldan are reaffirming their commitment to advancing medical innovation," said Tal Rabinovich, CEO of Eldan. "FIZE Medical's technology addresses a critical unmet need in intensive care units, and we are proud to support its mission to improve patient outcomes and transform fluid management."

Echoing this commitment, Dror Zerem, CEO of FIZE Medical, added: "We are delighted to welcome Eldan as both an investor and a partner. This collaboration will accelerate our mission to deliver life-saving solutions to ICUs worldwide and represents a strong vote of confidence in FIZE Medical's technology and vision. As we continue to expand our commercial presence, in parallel to research partnerships, we are supporting hospitals in their transition to precision fluid management and prevention protocols."

About FIZE Medical

FIZE Medical is a medical technology company dedicated to advancing fluid management in critically ill patients. Its ground-breaking FIZE kUO system provides real-time, automated monitoring to support precision fluid management, early intervention, and improved patient outcomes. FIZE Medical is committed to redefining fluid management through continuous innovation, AI-driven data insights, and clinical evidence.

About Eldan – A Neopharm Group Company

Eldan, part of the Neopharm Group, is a leader in the marketing, sales, and servicing of advanced medical and scientific solutions. Its portfolio spans a comprehensive range of devices, systems, and consumables across multiple medical fields as well as scientific instruments and materials. Neopharm Group is a leading Israeli healthcare enterprise combining local excellence with international standards. With a legacy of more than 80 years, Neopharm Group is committed to enhancing the quality of life, where its broad healthcare portfolio, including services, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and consumer healthcare products, impacts nearly every household in Israel.

