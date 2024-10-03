Fizz Unveils the Next Evolution of Personal Finance for Students

Company is empowering students to overcome financial stress and build a secure financial future with the first app tailored specifically for their needs.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizz today announced the launch of the next evolution of its Money App, specifically designed to empower students in managing their finances and building a strong financial foundation. With the Fizz app, students can check their credit scores, gain personalized spending insights, and take engaging, swipeable financial courses—all for free. Fizz also offers a unique debit card that helps users build credit safely, making it the first app to combine these powerful tools in one place, specifically tailored for college students.

Fizz is addressing a critical challenge faced by Gen Z: the lack of tailored financial resources for students. Despite the common belief that Gen Z struggles with money management, the real issue lies in a system that wasn't built with their needs in mind. This gap is particularly concerning when considering that 59% of students worry about covering their expenses, and 37% are anxious about paying down student loans.

With financial stress being the leading cause of students dropping out of college, it's clear that a solution is needed. Fizz is stepping in to change this narrative—our data shows that 75% of students feel more financially confident, and 70% feel more financially independent after using the app.

"Financial literacy has plummeted to three-decade lows, leaving young adults unsure where to start or how to secure their financial futures," said Scott Smith, COO of Fizz. "Our goal with Fizz is to provide a comprehensive and accessible solution that not only educates but also empowers students to take control of their financial journey."

Introducing the First Tailored Money App for Students

While many apps allow users to check their credit scores, Fizz goes further by helping students understand the real-life impact of their credit score. Using its proprietary AI, Fizz offers hyper-customized financial journeys, whether users are starting with no knowledge or have varying levels of credit history—good, bad, or uncertain.

The Fizz Card is a one-of-a-kind tool that pairs credit-building functionality with the convenience of a debit card. The card automatically pays itself off daily, freezes when overspending occurs, and builds credit history in a safe, responsible way.

Key Features and Benefits:

Check Your Credit Score: Keep track of your credit score easily and for free.

Keep track of your credit score easily and for free. Track Your Spending and Budgets: Get personalized insights and monitor your financial habits.

Get personalized insights and monitor your financial habits. Financial Courses and Tips: Access fun, swipeable courses that teach essential financial literacy.

Access fun, swipeable courses that teach essential financial literacy. Build Credit Safely: Use the Fizz Card to build your credit history without the risk of debt.

Use the Fizz Card to build your credit history without the risk of debt. SafeFreeze® Spending Protection: The card freezes when you overspend, helping you stay within budget.

About Fizz

Fizz is the leading money app for students, offering a seamless way to build credit and manage finances through a free download. With features like credit score checks, personalized spending insights, and engaging money courses, Fizz helps students at over 300 universities, including Michigan State, UCLA, and Harvard, take control of their financial futures. The Fizz debit card, which builds credit without interest or overspending thanks to daily autopay, has become a go-to financial tool.

Founded by Harvard and Cornell dropouts Carlo Kobe and Scott Smith, the company is backed by prominent investors like Kleiner Perkins and Y Combinator, and competes with major credit cards such as Discover, and tools like Rocket Money, and Credit Karma. Fizz is powered by a team of experts from Meta, Microsoft, Snackpass, and Amex.

SOURCE Fizz