FJÄLLRÄVEN OPENS FIRST BRAND STORE IN MONTANA

Fjällräven

14 Sep, 2023, 15:21 ET

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fjällräven, the Swedish brand known for its timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment, expanded its global retail footprint with a new brand store that opened in Bozeman on September 2. To celebrate the new location, the first in Montana, Fjällräven is hosting a grand opening weekend with a series of in-store events on September 30 and October 1.

"This is an exciting milestone for Fjällräven, as we've long wanted to open a store in Bozeman but wanted to make sure we did it in the right space and at the right time," said Sarah Tava, Global Director of Retail at Fjällräven. "The Fjällräven brand has a lot to offer the community in Bozeman, from custom backpack fittings to tailoring and repair services to in-store events and education. We're excited to get to know the people, trails and nature that makes Bozeman such a special place."

Fjällräven's grand opening weekend will feature:

  • September 30: The fun kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. with a grand opening celebration including music, drinks, a ribbon cutting and giveaways for the first 50 guests. Learn more about the brand and enter for a chance to win a Fjällräven jacket by completing Fjällräven Bingo. Register here.
  • October 1: Fjällräven will be hosting its first community event in Bozeman with the kickoff of the Nature Unplugged Hike-A-Thon. Fjällräven regularly partners with Nature Unplugged, a nonprofit working to promote preventative mental heath solutions that inspire wellness in the digital age. Hike-A-Thon is a month-long challenge and fundraiser for Nature Unplugged that encourages people to get outside while earning Fjällräven store credit for miles walked/hiked. Special guests include Sarah Tava, Global Director of Retail; Danny Harkins, Bozeman Store Manager; Chef Scott Meyers, Backcountry Dining; and Nature Unplugged. Registration is limited. Register here.

Fjällräven's core business is outdoor and trekking equipment, from clothing and accessories to backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Founded in Sweden in 1960, Fjällräven's mission is to inspire and enable more people to spend time in nature, whether that is through products, sharing outdoor know-how and inspiration, or hosting global and local events for its growing community of outdoor enthusiasts.

Learn more about the Bozeman store here.

About Fjällräven
In 1960, Åke Nordin founded Fjällräven in his basement in the town of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. Today the company's timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment enjoys a global presence and can be found in over 70 countries. Fjällräven's product range comprises outdoor clothing and accessories for men and women as well as backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Fjällräven prioritises acting responsibly towards people, animals and nature and and encourages and sustains public interest in the outdoors. The company is the initiator of two popular outdoor events, Fjällräven Classic and Fjällräven Polar, which attract thousands of participants every year.

Media Contact:
Claire Sisun
Fjällräven International
[email protected]
(303) 257-4442

SOURCE Fjällräven

