FJÄLLRÄVEN OPENS FIRST BRAND STORE IN PALO ALTO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fjällräven, the Swedish brand known for its timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment, expanded its global retail footprint with a new brand store that opened in Palo Alto on August 11. To celebrate the new location, Fjällräven is hosting a grand opening weekend with a series of in-store events from September 14 to 17.

"We're thrilled to open our doors in Palo Alto and are eager to celebrate with the community. We believe Fjällräven's approach to connecting customers to nature will resonate with Palo Alto and Bay Area residents," said Sarah Tava, Global Director of Retail at Fjällräven. "This location will offer not only our full collection of clothing and outdoor equipment, but also unique experiences for the community like custom backpack fittings, tailoring, repair services and in-store events and education."

Fjällräven's grand opening weekend will feature nature walks, conversations, and workshops.

September 16 : Award-winning executive creative director, author, and podcast host Libby DeLana will host a short nature walk from the new store to Heritage Park and back while leading a conversation on the transformative power of walking. Fika, Swedish coffee and pastries, will be offered back at the store and participants will be entered for the chance to win a Räven 28" backpack. Must register to attend.

September 17: Founder of San Diego-based non-profit Nature Unplugged will be hosting a workshop at the store to share practical tools to rise above the digital distraction, create a nature-rich life and improve wellbeing. They'll also be speaking about their annual Hike-a-Thon, which encourages people to get outside while earning Fjällräven store credit for miles walked/hiked. Every workshop participant will have an opportunity to win items from Nature Unplugged and Fjällräven. Participants must register to attend.

Fjällräven's core business is outdoor and trekking equipment from clothing and accessories to backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Founded in Sweden in 1960, Fjällräven's mission is to inspire and enable more people to spend time in nature, whether that is through products, sharing outdoor know how and inspiration, or hosting global and local events for its growing community of outdoor enthusiasts.

Learn more about the Palo Alto store and register for the events here.

About Fjällräven

In 1960, Åke Nordin founded Fjällräven in his basement in the town of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. Today the company's timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment enjoys a global presence and can be found in over 70 countries. Fjällräven's product range comprises outdoor clothing and accessories for men and women as well as backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Fjällräven prioritises acting responsibly towards people, animals and nature and and encourages and sustains public interest in the outdoors. The company is the initiator of two popular outdoor events, Fjällräven Classic and Fjällräven Polar, which attract thousands of participants every year.

