FJÄLLRÄVEN OPENS FIRST BRAND STORE IN PALO ALTO

News provided by

Fjällräven

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fjällräven, the Swedish brand known for its timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment, expanded its global retail footprint with a new brand store that opened in Palo Alto on August 11. To celebrate the new location, Fjällräven is hosting a grand opening weekend with a series of in-store events from September 14 to 17.

"We're thrilled to open our doors in Palo Alto and are eager to celebrate with the community. We believe Fjällräven's approach to connecting customers to nature will resonate with Palo Alto and Bay Area residents," said Sarah Tava, Global Director of Retail at Fjällräven. "This location will offer not only our full collection of clothing and outdoor equipment, but also unique experiences for the community like custom backpack fittings, tailoring, repair services and in-store events and education." 

Fjällräven's grand opening weekend will feature nature walks, conversations, and workshops.

  • September 16: Award-winning executive creative director, author, and podcast host Libby DeLana will host a short nature walk from the new store to Heritage Park and back while leading a conversation on the transformative power of walking. Fika, Swedish coffee and pastries, will be offered back at the store and participants will be entered for the chance to win a Räven 28" backpack. Must register to attend. 
  • September 17: Founder of San Diego-based non-profit Nature Unplugged will be hosting a workshop at the store to share practical tools to rise above the digital distraction, create a nature-rich life and improve wellbeing. They'll also be speaking about their annual Hike-a-Thon, which encourages people to get outside while earning Fjällräven store credit for miles walked/hiked. Every workshop participant will have an opportunity to win items from Nature Unplugged and Fjällräven. Participants must register to attend.

Fjällräven's core business is outdoor and trekking equipment from clothing and accessories to backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Founded in Sweden in 1960, Fjällräven's mission is to inspire and enable more people to spend time in nature, whether that is through products, sharing outdoor know how and inspiration, or hosting global and local events for its growing community of outdoor enthusiasts.

Learn more about the Palo Alto store and register for the events here.

About Fjällräven
In 1960, Åke Nordin founded Fjällräven in his basement in the town of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. Today the company's timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment enjoys a global presence and can be found in over 70 countries. Fjällräven's product range comprises outdoor clothing and accessories for men and women as well as backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Fjällräven prioritises acting responsibly towards people, animals and nature and and encourages and sustains public interest in the outdoors. The company is the initiator of two popular outdoor events, Fjällräven Classic and Fjällräven Polar, which attract thousands of participants every year.

Media Contact:
Claire Sisun
Fjällräven International
claire.sisun@fjallraven.com
(303) 257-4442

SOURCE Fjällräven

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.