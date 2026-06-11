FJET Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that the Officers and Directors of Starfighters Space, Inc. Violated Securities Laws and Breached Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET) to determine whether certain Starfighters Space, Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Starfighters Space, Inc. engages in the operation of a commercial fleet of flight-ready F-104 supersonic aircraft, Lockheed F-104 for the United States Armed Forces.

On February 23, 2026, the Company announced that founder Rick Svetkoff resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman, and Director. The Company further disclosed that Brenda Svetkoff resigned as corporate secretary. The announcement stated that the resignations occurred following the Company's listing on the NYSE. Following this disclosure, the Company's share price declined.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Starfighters Space, Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP