FKQ Advertising + Marketing Marks 60 Years in the Business

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FKQ Advertising + Marketing, a full-service, independently owned agency, announces that this March it will celebrate 60 successful years in the advertising industry. Founded in 1961 during the heyday of the "Mad Men" era of advertising, FKQ is well known for supporting a culture in which "Mad Women" can thrive professionally as well.

"We are so proud to mark 60 years in the advertising and marketing industry, where no matter what the challenge we all face, we have always persevered, because we know how to quickly pivot and successfully navigate our Clients' businesses forward," said Lisa Faller, President and CEO of FKQ Advertising + Marketing. "This success comes from our talented staff, who bring their Whatever It Takes spirit to the table every day."

FKQ was founded by Bob Faller in Buffalo, NY. Under Faller's leadership, the firm grew rapidly and opened multiple offices across North America before he and his partners (Al K lenk and Lawlor Q uinlan) arranged a buyout and Faller moved operations to Florida in 1987. Faller was a visionary, ahead of his time in every aspect of the business. At a time when most of the industry was dominated by men, Faller had the foresight to place women in leadership roles, setting the tone and foundation for today. That practice remains in the DNA of FKQ, as Faller inspired his children and grandchildren to carry on his legacy of shattering the glass ceiling.

FKQ's founding principles of total integrity, transparency and trusting your gut have cultivated a passionate work hard, play hard environment that transferred from Bob Faller to Lisa, his daughter, who became the CEO of the company in 2003. With three generations now working at the firm, the Whatever It Takes or "WIT Spirit" motto, first coined by Bob Faller, continues to shape its culture.

Lisa Faller and her partners, George Ferris, Karen Gorenflo, Rob Faller and Stacy Howell, lead FKQ's Executive Committee. This hands-on leadership group own and operate the company, completely immersed in the day-to-day activities, through their oversight of respective departments, as well as direct interaction with their impressive roster of brands.

FKQ's 60th anniversary's taking place at the start of Women's History Month in March feels serendipitous for a company with a long-standing tradition of promoting women in their career paths, as well as supporting their personal and family lives.

In 60 years, FKQ has experienced cultural changes and industry challenges spanning from the turbulent '60s and '70s into the new millennium with the September 11th terrorist attacks, which many watched live on the TV in Bob Faller's office. Then the financial crisis of 2008, and most recently the global pandemic. No matter what the challenge, FKQ has risen above it all, ensuring its Clients' business objectives are exceeded with its deeply rooted Client-centric approach, proven experience and data-driven mindset. Across its diverse portfolio of Clients spanning the travel sector, health care, retail, packaged goods and sports marketing, FKQ continues to deliver exceptional results for its Clients.

Throughout FKQ's history, the ad industry has seen many changes in how agencies operate. One trend was for Clients to work with multiple agencies that specialize in a particular discipline, versus taking a one-stop, integrated shop approach. In the multiple-agency model, FKQ has worked with multiple agencies to service different disciplines of a Client's needs, often where FKQ was leading the charge and aggregating the agencies' work so it all came together with a holistic approach. Although this trend has withstood others, FKQ maintained its integrated, full-service model, and the ability to serve Clients holistically or for whichever disciplines they may need the most.

Looking ahead, the future is bright for FKQ. Adapting to the pandemic, FKQ has taken in-person new-business pitches to the virtual world of Zoom, and has recently won accounts in new industries, such as a large tech company in Silicon Valley.

Lisa Faller continued, "As an independent agency, we are remarkably nimble and don't have the bureaucracy and red tape of a heavily layered company. We truly create our own destiny and are able to stay fluid, positioning us for another six decades of success."

"That same independence allows us to customize each employee's career path in a manner best suited to the individual versus a rigid standard. The opportunities for growth we can offer result in long-standing employees. Over 25% of our staff are members of the prestigious Decade Club, reserved for those team members that have been with FKQ for 10 years or longer. This is especially exceptional in an industry with extremely high turnover."

FKQ's long-standing spirit of philanthropy also defines its core values. In recognition of its work in the community, Ronald McDonald House Charities honored FKQ with the Award of Excellence in 2019; the agency has worked with the nonprofit to generate millions of dollars' worth of media exposure. Additionally, FKQ has been a dedicated advocate and supporter of Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, the Special Olympics and Big Brothers Big Sisters. The agency has also worked with the Tampa General Hospital Foundation for 20 years.

In looking ahead to the next 60 years, FKQ takes inspiration from the words of its founder, the late Bob Faller: "When people ask me what we have learned through our history, I tell them that it is to always shoot for the moon because you will end up going pretty darn far. Never give up — go for it with passion and vigor!"

FKQ is the largest independent advertising and marketing agency headquartered in the Tampa Bay region, delivering exceptional creative and strategic results for its Clients for 60 years. The full-service firm, which offers a broad spectrum of industry expertise, serves as an agency of record for a variety of global, national and regional brands, including Bozzuto's Inc., Dollar Car Rental, Essilor, Food Bazaar Supermarkets, FPL Food LLC, Hertz Car Rental, Melitta USA, PODS Moving and Storage, Tampa General Hospital, Thrifty Car Rental, Transitions Optical, Inc., Valspar Championship and Visit Tampa Bay. For more information, visit FKQ.com.

