Flō Networks Announces Chase Killeen to Succeed Rodrigo Fernandez as CFO; Appoints Rodrigo Fernandez to Executive Vice President of Corporate Planning and Strategic Investments

EL PASO, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After co-founding and leading Flō's financial management for over 2 decades, Rodrigo has been appointed to the new position of EVP of Corporate Planning and Strategic Investments; he will continue reporting to the CEO, Miguel Fernandez. In this role, Mr. Rodrigo Fernandez will continue supporting the Company's strategic development and help Flō achieve its operational and financial objectives.

As part of succession planning, Chase Killeen has been promoted to CFO. Mr. Killeen formally joined Flō in 2016. Since joining, he has transformed and improved the finance and accounting functions. He also led the Company in its recent acquisitions of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Neutrona Networks along with multiple capital markets transactions over the years.

Mr. Killeen met the team and Company in 2013 while he was an investment professional at MC Credit Partners where he financed Flō's acquisition of XC Networks. Prior to that he was an investment banker at Stifel and began his career at Deloitte.

Mr. Killeen is a native of Michigan and has lived in New York City since 2009, where he will continue to reside.

"I feel privileged and excited to accept the position as CFO for Flō and continue to support our vision and growth strategy. When I was introduced to the Company in 2013, I knew they were a young, ambitious, purpose-driven group of people who liked to take on and solve complex problems and that I one day wanted to be part of the team," said Mr. Killeen. "While not as young, everything else still holds true. I want to thank our shareholders and board and, especially, Miguel and Rodrigo for their trust and guidance. It's been an honor to work so closely with Rodrigo and I look forward to continuing to do so for a long time to come."

Mr. Rodrigo Fernandez added, "Flō has seen very exciting days in its first twenty years of existence and I'm confident we will continue on that same trajectory in the years to come. Chase has been an integral part of the team since our first transformative acquisition in 2013 and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to move the company forward."

"I'd like to thank Rodrigo for his over two decades of dedication as CFO of our company. I couldn't think of anyone else with whom I'd want to build a business and I know he will continue to succeed and contribute to our company's growth in his new role. I'd also like to congratulate Chase on his new role as CFO. He's been a big part of our growth and expansion these past 9 years and I'm excited to see what he will do for us in his new role," said Mr. Miguel Fernandez.

About Flō Networks

Founded as Transtelco in 2001, Flō Networks is a leading digital infrastructure service provider connecting companies on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border and across the Americas. The Company provides managed data and voice services to Fortune 500 companies, telecommunications entities, and cable companies over a fiber optic network spanning over 15,000 route miles between the U.S. and Mexico and connects fifteen countries across the Americas. For more information, visit flo.net.

SOURCE Flō Networks