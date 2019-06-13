Flack Global Metals Launches Enhanced Market Insights Report

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM), a leading metals service center, recently announced the updated availability of the company's acclaimed Week over Week (WoW) Report and Steel Market Dashboard. The online, subscription-based report and dashboard have continued to be a top resource for industry professionals seeking an in-depth analysis for navigating the volatility of steel and metals market.

The Week over Week report is compiled and released weekly by a team of Risk Management experts led by FGM CEO, Jeremy Flack. The FGM Risk Management Team brings over 50 years of collective knowledge in commodity markets along with a history of profitable financial structuring to assist customers and the FGM organization in presenting, training, quoting, and executing a wide range of fixed price solution physical purchase orders. The report harnesses Flack's mindshare and delivers a large amount of valuable content including trend charts, expert insights and pricing analysis in an easy-to-read, mobile-friendly format.

"Our customers and industry professionals alike continue to seek out reliable insights and analysis regarding the steel market volatility and financial market trends," said Jeremy Flack, FGM Founder and CEO. "We have been in a bear market where domestic flat-rolled prices have fallen dramatically from 2018 highs and caused disruptive volatility in the steel supply chain. The Week over Week report gives readers an edge in the industry and delivers unbiased insights on the issues that matter for the steel industry."

The most recent Flack Week over Week Report will be available today. More information and subscription information can be found at http://www.flackglobalmetals.com/market-analysis-login. Current Flack customers and interested parties can also email rkirk@flackglobalmetals.com for a demo login to preview the content prior to registration. Additional real-time insights from the FGM Risk Management team can be found by following on the company on Twitter @FlackGlblMetals

About Flack Global Metals

Flack Global Metals designs and fulfills supply chains for OEMs using flat rolled steel, aluminum and stainless. Flack takes price volatility out of the steel industry and adds agility and real-time responsiveness to processing and supply chain management. When the power of our asset-light business model, metals market expertise, and global resource networks meets your go-to-market strategies the result is a renewed ability to focus on your business growth with confidence in price, quality and service. Learn more at http://www.flackglobalmetals.com.

