Flackable Honored Among America's Top 100 PR Agencies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flackable, an award-winning public relations agency representing financial and professional services brands nationwide, has been selected to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100. Published today, this inaugural editorial program shines a spotlight across top agency practice areas and recognizes the top PR, communications and marketing firms serving the U.S.

PRNEWS' editors compiled the Agency Elite Top 100 roster based on ranking criteria including results, creativity, reputation and thought leadership. For Flackable, this honor follows a breakout year for the agency, highlighted by the development of an industry-first client portal and automated campaign status reporting system.

"When I launched Flackable in 2014, I saw an agency landscape in dire need of fresh ideas, new technology and true innovation," said Brian Hart, founder and president of Flackable and member of PRNEWS' 2017 class of Rising PR Stars 30 & Under. "We don't take any recognition for granted, but this one is special on a whole new level. It validates the modern vision, mission and culture we've built over the past six years, and we're grateful to the editors at PRNEWS for this new, national platform to showcase our disruptive model delivering unprecedented campaign clarity, transparency and accountability through technology."

With nearly half of the agencies selected headquartered in New York City, San Francisco or Washington, D.C., Flackable is one of just two Pennsylvania-based agencies included in this roster and the only agency headquartered in Philadelphia.

"We're proof that a startup public relations agency with a client-centric model can go toe to toe at a national level with Manhattan, Silicon Valley and the Beltway," said Hart. "We represent financial and professional services brands from Los Angeles all the way to Wall Street, delivering big New York agency results without a big New York agency price tag."

To view the full Agency Elite Top 100 roster, visit prnewsonline.com/go/agency-elite-top-100.

