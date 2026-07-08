Flacks Group's Billionaire Investor Behind 10,000 Preserved Jobs Targets Europe's Largest Steel Turnaround

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Flacks, founder and chairman of Flacks Group, has entered the top 100 of the Sunday Times Rich List, ranking #98 in 2026 with an estimated net worth of £1.681 billion. The rise follows a period of expansion at Flacks Group, whose portfolio has grown from approximately $3 billion in 2024 to more than $7 billion today through a series of acquisitions focused on industrial, manufacturing, and service-sector businesses.

Unlike many investment groups that concentrate on fast-growing assets, Flacks Group has built its business around acquiring companies facing uncertain futures and investing capital to stabilize operations, modernize facilities, and preserve skilled workforces.

Over the past two years, the group's portfolio growth has been driven by several major transactions, including Arch Amenities Group, industrial minerals producer Artemyn, and Pleuger Industries.

Preserving Industrial Capacity

While the Sunday Times Rich List measures wealth creation, Flacks Group's recent acquisitions have also involved businesses employing thousands of workers across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Company Workforce Arch Amenities Group 3,500 Artemyn 1,000+ Pleuger Industries 250+ Other Flacks Group Businesses 5,000+ Total 10,000+

Many of these businesses were considered non-core by previous owners or were facing significant operational uncertainty. Flacks Group's approach has been to invest in modernization and maintain industrial capabilities that might otherwise be lost.

Looking Ahead: The Future of European Steel

The firm's next major focus is expected to be the transformation of legacy steel assets in Europe.

According to its agreement to acquire the former ILVA steel operations in Italy, Flacks Group has outlined plans for up to €5 billion of investment aimed at modernizing production, reducing emissions, and improving long-term competitiveness. The project has the potential to become one of the largest industrial turnaround and decarbonization programs currently underway in Europe.

Beyond the financial commitment, the acquisition carries significant implications for employment. Industry analysts estimate that thousands of highly skilled manufacturing jobs depend on the future of the former ILVA facilities. Flacks Group believes its investment program can help secure the long-term future of approximately 8,500 industrial jobs, while creating additional employment opportunities through construction, modernization, environmental remediation, and future green-steel projects.

For regions that have experienced decades of industrial decline, the preservation of specialized engineering, metallurgical, and manufacturing expertise may prove as important as the capital investment itself.

"Our focus has always been on businesses that matter to the communities around them," Michael Flacks said. "Industrial knowledge and skilled workers are assets that take generations to build and can be lost very quickly. Our objective is to invest for the long term and create businesses that remain competitive for decades."

About Flacks Group

The Flacks Group is a Miami-based private investment firm and holding company founded in 1983. Managing a global asset value of over $7 billion as of 2026, it specializes in acquiring underperforming corporate divisions, distressed assets, and complex properties across sectors like manufacturing, engineering, and real estate.

Communications Team

Flacks Group

Email: pr@flacksgroup.com

Phone: +17868038830

Website: www.flacksgroup.com

SOURCE Flacks Group