FlackTek Adds Industry Veteran Dustin Becker to Expand Reach Across Advanced Manufacturing Markets and Accelerate Innovation-Driven Growth

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlackTek™, a global leader in high-performance mixing and material processing technology, today announced the appointment of Dustin Becker as Director of Sales & Marketing. Becker joins FlackTek with nearly two decades of experience leading commercial growth initiatives, sales operations, and strategic market expansion across North America within the aerospace, electronics, industrial, automotive, medical device, and specialty materials sectors.

Dustin Becker, Director of Sales & Marketing

In his new role, Becker will oversee FlackTek's global sales and marketing strategy, with a focus on expanding market reach, strengthening strategic customer partnerships, and accelerating growth across advanced manufacturing industries where precision material processing is critical.

Becker joins FlackTek from Krayden, where he held multiple senior leadership positions overseeing sales organizations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Most recently, he served as North American Director of Sales Operations, managing commercial operations and strategic growth initiatives for a $45 million business unit. Prior to that role, he led sales organizations responsible for up to $190 million in annual business across North America, consistently delivering strong year-over-year growth while supporting customers in aerospace, electronics, automotive, industrial, and specialty manufacturing markets.

Throughout his career, Becker has built a reputation for aligning technical sales strategy with customer-focused problem solving. His experience includes leading large regional sales teams, developing consultative OEM partnerships, and driving operational improvements that enhance both revenue growth and customer engagement.

"Dustin's background uniquely positions him to help FlackTek continue expanding into some of the world's most demanding manufacturing environments," said Matt Gross, General Manager at FlackTek. "His experience supporting customers across aerospace, electronics, adhesives, sealants, and advanced industrial applications aligns directly with our mission of helping customers solve complex material processing challenges through innovation, precision, and reliability."

Prior to Krayden, Becker held leadership and commercial roles with organizations including 3M, Scott Safety, Jadak, and Universal Packaging Solutions, where he consistently drove revenue growth, expanded strategic accounts, and led high-performing commercial teams.

"FlackTek has established itself as a technology leader serving industries where consistency, repeatability, and material performance are essential," said Becker. "I'm excited to join an organization with such a strong reputation for innovation and customer partnership, and I look forward to helping expand FlackTek's presence across aerospace, electronics, advanced materials, battery technology, and other high-growth manufacturing sectors."

FlackTek's mixing and material processing solutions are used globally by engineers, researchers, manufacturers, and production teams developing next-generation technologies across aerospace, defense, electronics, energy, medical, and advanced industrial markets. Becker's appointment reflects the company's continued investment in commercial growth, customer engagement, and global market expansion.

For more information about FlackTek and its advanced material processing technologies, visit www.FlackTek.com.

About FlackTek™

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek offers The FlackTek - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality and boast the world's best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.

For more information, log on to www.FlackTek.com.

Michelle Jun

Global Strategic Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

(864) 895-7441

SOURCE FlackTek™