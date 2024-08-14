FlackTek™ Technology Preserves Terpenes in Cannabis Concentrates

LANDRUM, S.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new study titled "Preserving Terpenes in Cannabis Concentrates During Solvent Purging: The Gentle Approach of FlackTek™," researchers at Cambium Analytica , a leader in analytical testing, product development and contract research and development for the food, dietary supplement and botanical industries, have demonstrated how FlackTek™ 's advanced technology significantly conserves terpenes during solvent purging. Terpenes, known for their contribution to the aroma and therapeutic effects of cannabis, are often lost during traditional purging processes.

An up close image of The FlackTek™.

The study reveals that FlackTek™'s method minimizes terpene degradation and speeds up the purging process, a crucial advantage for cannabis product manufacturers aiming for high-quality outcomes. This method ensures that the valuable aromatic compounds are retained, enhancing the sensory attributes of cannabis products without the extended processing times associated with conventional methods.

"The preservation of terpenes is vital for maintaining the natural quality and appeal of cannabis products," stated Dr. Ed Szczygiel, director of product development for Cambium Analytica. "FlackTek™ offers an innovative solution that protects these delicate compounds, making it an indispensable technology for the industry."

"This research highlights the unique capability of FlackTek™'s advanced technology to minimize terpene degradation and accelerate the purging process, offering a significant advantage to cannabis product manufacturers," said Ted Reynolds, cannabis director at FlackTek. "FlackTek™ is proud to provide a solution that enhances the sensory qualities of cannabis products while ensuring efficiency and quality."

Please click here for more information on the study or to learn more about FlackTek™ technology.

About Cambium Analytica

Cambium Analytica is a next-generation B2B analytical testing, product development, and contract research company that leverages a novel service model to serve FDA-regulated markets such as food, dietary supplements, botanical products, and natural pharmaceuticals. They are an innovative, specialized, and customer-centric scientific partner that leverages their abilities to help clients develop & scale truly great products. To learn more, please visit cambiumanalytica.com .

About FlackTek™

Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek™ offers The FlackTek™ - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek™ is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek™ to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, and boast the world's best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.

For more information log on to www.FlackTek.com .

Contact:

Michelle Jun

Industry Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(864) 895-7441

SOURCE FlackTek™