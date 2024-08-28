FlackTek™ Technology Reduces Cannabinoid Degradation During Solvent Removal

LANDRUM, S.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pivotal study, "Approaches to Mitigate Cannabinoid Degradation During Solvent Removal," showcases how FlackTek™ technology effectively protects cannabinoids during the solvent removal process in cannabis extracts. Conducted by Cambium Analytica , a leader in analytical testing, product development and contract research and development for the food, dietary supplement and botanical industries, the study highlights a significant advancement in preserving the psychoactive and therapeutic properties of cannabinoids, which are crucial for the efficacy of cannabis products.

FlackTek™'s innovative approach substantially shortens the solvent removal time and minimizes the exposure of cannabinoids to harmful conditions that can lead to degradation. This method ensures the stability and quality of cannabinoids, providing a superior alternative to traditional vacuum ovens, which often require longer durations and can alter the cannabinoid profile adversely.

"At Cambium Analytica, our research highlights a significant advancement in preserving the psychoactive and therapeutic properties of cannabinoids, essential for the effectiveness of cannabis products," remarked Dr. Ed Szczygiel, director of product development for Cambium Analytica. "This technology is changing the landscape of cannabis product manufacturing by ensuring that the beneficial properties of cannabinoids are not compromised during production."

"This research underscores the effectiveness of FlackTek™ technology in protecting cannabinoids during the solvent-removal process," stated Ted Reynolds, cannabis director at FlackTek. " Our innovative approach ensures the stability and quality of the cannabinoids, offering a superior alternative to traditional vacuum ovens, which often require longer durations and risk altering the cannabinoid profile. We are proud to contribute to advancements that enhance the efficacy and quality of cannabis products."

Please click here for more information on the study or to learn more about FlackTek™ technology.

About Cambium Analytica

Cambium Analytica is a next-generation B2B analytical testing, product development, and contract research company that leverages a novel service model to serve FDA-regulated markets such as food, dietary supplements, botanical products, and natural pharmaceuticals. They are an innovative, specialized, and customer-centric scientific partner that leverages their abilities to help clients develop & scale truly great products. To learn more, please visit cambiumanalytica.com .

About FlackTek™

Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek™ offers The FlackTek™ - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek™ is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek™ to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, and boast the world's best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.

For more information log on to www.FlackTek.com .

