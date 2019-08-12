Flag & Anthem Announces NFL Star Christian Mccaffrey As Brand Ambassador

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Flag & Anthem. Their clothing is a perfect fit for my style, and I've been wearing the brand long before any formal relationship came together," said Christian McCaffrey . "The hard work that the team has put into building such an incredible company is really inspiring and I am looking forward to being a part of the future of Flag & Anthem."

The Fall '19 Campaign is set in McCaffrey's home state of Colorado and features the star running back in the brand's latest collection of casual flannel button-downs, elevated henleys, graphic t-shirts, and refined denim styles. Bridging the worlds of sports and style, the campaign video illustrates McCaffrey's genuine love for the brand and draws upon his Fantasy Football popularity. The organic partnership will live across the brand's digital presence and social media channels, as well as include active engagement with Flag & Anthem's core retailers.

"We are very excited to have Christian join our team, as our newest brand ambassador," said Flag & Anthem Co-Founder, Brad Gartman. "Christian is a terrific representative of our core customer and adds a new dimension for Flag & Anthem to further engage the sports audience in an authentic way. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together."

The entire Flag & Anthem Fall '19 collection is available online at www.flagandanthem.com and features button-downs from $59.50, t-shirts and knits from $24.50, jeans and chinos from $59.50 and outerwear from $79.50.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY

All-Pro NFL football player Christian McCaffrey is a running back for the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey starred in college at Stanford University, where he became known as "college football's most dangerous all-purpose player" and set numerous school records during his 2015 sophomore season. He was drafted #8 overall by the Panthers in 2017. In 2018, he became the Panthers franchise record holder of all-purpose yards in a season and won a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro team, a "more difficult honor to secure than the [NFL sanctioned] Pro Bowl." (Carolina Panthers) McCaffrey is entering his third year with the Panthers and is expected to have a successful 2019 season. He has also consistently been ranked as one of the top three selections for 2019 fantasy football drafts by experts from Yahoo! Sports, The Washington Post, CBS, Sports Illustrated, and various other news outlets. For more information about McCaffrey, visit his profile on www.panthers.com .

ABOUT FLAG & ANTHEM

Flag & Anthem launched in 2016 as a premium quality men's brand intended to fill a void in the marketplace. They created a brand with superior attention to detail, quality, and fit at an accessible price point. The brand exemplifies a refined, rugged look with an authentic, vintage aesthetic. Seasonal collections feature casual button-downs, elevated knitwear, signature chinos, trucker hats, a variety of canvas bags, as well as a recent expansion into women's woven shirts. In Spring 2018, Flag & Anthem started a long-term partnership with country music star Dierks Bentley on the brand's Desert Son product line. Flag & Anthem is available at www.flagandanthem.com and such retailers as Stitch Fix, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, Buckle, Von Maur, Scheels and hundreds of specialty boutiques across the country.

