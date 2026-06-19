Flag Cities and Newark Fan Village Join Forces for One Unforgettable World Cup Celebration in Newark

"Kicking It in Newark Together" Unites Two of the City's Largest Soccer Fan Experiences on June 24

NEWARK, N.J., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya presents Flag Cities 2026 in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health and Newark Fan Village are teaming up to create one incredible World Cup celebration in the heart of Newark on Wednesday, June 24, bringing together two of the city's premier soccer activations for a full day and evening of international soccer, music, culture, food, and community.

The Newark World Cup Fan Village is a free, tournament long festival in the Ironbound section of Newark that brings the excitement of the World Cup to a central, community-driven destination.

As part of this exciting collaboration, the Flag Cities Newark event originally planned for Mulberry Commons will now take place at the Newark Fan Village located at 70 Ferry Street. The updated venue, located just two blocks from Newark Penn Station and approximately 22 minutes via train from MetLife Stadium, provides enhanced capacity, improved accessibility, and a more immersive experience for attendees. By joining forces at a single location, the organizations are creating an expanded fan experience that combines the best of both events and celebrates the rich cultural diversity, neighborhoods, and communities that make Newark one of the world's great soccer cities.

The collaborative event, themed "Kicking It in Newark Together," will take place from 2:00 p.m. to midnight, featuring live broadcasts of all six FIFA World Cup matches of the day, cultural performances, headline entertainment, international cuisine, and interactive fan experiences and soccer activations.

The partnership represents a collaboration among Newark Fan Village, Flag Cities 2026 (organized by Axiom Communications and Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce), the City of Newark and Councilman Michael Silva, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) , Choose New Jersey, Newark Alliance Ironbound Business Improvement District, and Newark City Parks Foundation, all working together to create a world-class fan experience that celebrates Newark's passion for soccer and its rich cultural diversity.

The event will feature:

Headline entertainment featuring DJ Funkmaster Flex and DJ Big Ben

Cultural performances celebrating the nations competing that evening

Giant LED screens broadcasting the World Cup matches of the day

International food trucks representing flavors from around the globe

Craft vendors and merchandise vendors

A premium bar featuring Diageo brands including Casamigos Tequila and Buchanan's Scotch Whisky

World Cup Matches Featured June 24

Fans can watch all six matches live throughout the day:

3:00 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

6:00 p.m.

Morocco vs. Haiti

Scotland vs. Brazil

9:00 p.m.

South Africa vs. South Korea

Czechia vs. Mexico

Admission is free and open to the public.

"Newark has always been a city where the world comes together — and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ gives us the opportunity to show that on a global stage. This Fan Village is more than an event; it is an economic driver, a cultural celebration, and a source of civic pride for every resident of this city. My administration is fully behind this initiative, and I am proud that Newark will be at the center of this historic moment."

— Mayor Ras J. Baraka, City of Newark

"We are thrilled to partner with Newark Fan Village to create an unforgettable World Cup celebration that brings together soccer, music, food, and culture in one incredible location. This collaboration reflects what Flag Cities is all about — uniting communities, bringing diverse cultures together, and creating memorable experiences that showcase the energy and spirit of New Jersey on the world stage."

— Jim Kirkos, President & CEO, Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce

"The Newark Fan Village is truly a 'Made in Newark' product. It was conceived, designed, and brought to life by people who live, work, and believe deeply in this city. Our goal has always been to showcase the very best Newark has to offer—from its vibrant arts and cultural community to its unmatched passion for sport, to its culinary excellence and entrepreneurial spirit. What makes this project special is the incredible collaboration between local businesses, cultural institutions, community organizations, and civic leaders who have come together around a shared vision. The World Cup gives us a global stage, but the story we're telling is uniquely Newark: a story of diversity, resilience, hospitality, and community pride."

— Kreshnik Berisha, Newark Fan Village & Sihana Group

"The East Ward is the heart of Newark's immigrant communities, and there is no better place in this city to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™ than right here among our neighbors. This event is an investment in our community — it brings visitors, it brings pride, and it tells the world that Newark is open, welcoming, and ready to shine."

— Councilman Silva, East Ward, City of Newark

About Flag Cities

Flag Cities 2026 is a free, family-friendly series of seven fan festivals taking place throughout Northern New Jersey in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Presented by Goya Foods in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, Flag Cities brings communities together through live match viewing, music, cultural performances, international cuisine, family activities, and interactive fan experiences. Hosted in partnership with local counties and municipalities, Flag Cities celebrates the diversity, energy, and global spirit that make New Jersey one of the world's premier soccer destinations. Please visit www.flagcities.com for additional information

ABOUT NEWARK

For more information on the City of Newark, please visit https://www.newarknj.gov/.

ABOUT NEWARK FAN VILLAGE

The Newark World Cup Fan Village is a free, tournament long festival in the Ironbound section of Newark that brings the excitement of the World Cup to a central, community-driven destination. Running daily and showing every match, it serves as a vibrant hub for fans to gather, featuring large scale viewing areas, cultural programming, family friendly activities, and a curated food hall highlighting cuisines from both Newark based restaurants and World Cup participating countries. Designed to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, the Fan Village combines global soccer energy with Newark's rich cultural identity, creating a safe, accessible, and high impact experience for residents and visitors alike.

ABOUT NEWARK ALLIANCE

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at www.newark-alliance.org, www.newarkhappening.com and www.downtownnewark.com.

SOURCE Newark Alliance