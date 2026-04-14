Kick it in Newark for FIFA World Cup 2026™, Rising as the Region's Go-To Fan Destination

Citywide initiatives, community grants, global fan festivals, and visitor experiences will amplify Newark's position as a hub for culture, celebration and connection

NEWARK, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™, the City of Newark is launching a sweeping series of events, community programs, and initiatives for fans, visitors and residents, including community grants. Fans arriving for matches will find a city that mirrors the game they love: global, expressive and alive with culture.

Led by Newark Alliance in partnership with the City of Newark and Invest Newark, at the heart of the “Kick it in Newark” campaign is a commitment to ensuring Newarkers are not just hosts of this global event – rather visitors and residents alike can experience the full cultural, economic, and civic momentum of this once-in-a-generation moment.

Led by Newark Alliance in partnership with the City of Newark and Invest Newark, at the heart of the "Kick it in Newark" campaign is a commitment to ensuring Newarkers are not just hosts of this global event – rather visitors and residents alike can experience the full cultural, economic, and civic momentum of this once-in-a-generation moment. Activations will happen in public spaces, neighborhoods, hotels and cultural venues across the city, creating a safe and vibrant environment designed to invite exploration while showcasing Newark's thriving arts, food, music and diverse communities.

"Anyone who knows Newark knows that so many of our residents trace their family roots to countries that dominate the World Cup," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "Newark bursts with pride during the FIFA games every four years – and this year, as a Flag City, we are pulling out all the stops to provide residents and visitors with an immersive, celebratory soccer experience. We are ready to welcome the world to come stay with us. Treat yourself to our eateries, music, art, shopping and the unique vibe only Newark can provide."

Among the signature events recently announced is Newark's selection as a host site for Goya Presents Flag Cities 2026, a regional fan festival series celebrating the tournament across the Meadowlands area. Newark's event is scheduled for June 24, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mulberry Commons in downtown Newark and will feature live entertainment, cultural programming, interactive experiences and large-screen match viewing.

To help residents and visitors experience more of Newark during FIFA World Cup 2026™, Newark Alliance ran a special World Cup cycle of its Experience Newark Event Sponsorship Program. The initiative offers microgrants to support community-driven events across the city, with eligible events taking place from June 27 to July 19, 2026.

Ashley Mays, Chief Marketing Officer at Newark Alliance and President of Newark Happening, said the program is designed to empower grassroots initiatives that create community while authentically welcoming visitors. "The Experience Newark Community Event Sponsorship Program grants help neighborhoods bring their ideas to life and create experiences that reflect Newark's varied cultures and community pride," Mays shared.

In addition to community programming, Newark Alliance will curate "Stay & Play" packages in collaboration with local hotels to encourage visitors to explore the city's dining, arts, and cultural offerings beyond match days, and Mobile Passport Newark Explorer Trails on Bandwango to make it easy for visitors to explore a variety of local businesses throughout all wards of the City and a variety of thematic trails such as "Art, Beauty & Culture", "Self Care" and "Wellness." Visitors will discover Newark as a living, breathing city where music, art, food and community energy combine to create a world-class experience.

Newark Alliance's 'Newark Welcome Team' initiative engages hospitality ambassadors circulating around transit hubs, major events and high-traffic locations to assist visitors, provide recommendations and connect guests with local attractions and businesses.

Invest Newark, the economic development agency for Newark, is also offering training programs and grants to support local businesses engaging in the World Cup. The Ready, Set, Goal training sessions continue the week of April 13th and applications for Invest Newark Ready, Set, Goal Business Development Grant close on April 20th. Marcus Randolph, President and CEO of Invest Newark, said the initiatives are intended to deliver both immediate and lasting benefits. "The World Cup presents a rare opportunity to showcase Newark to a global audience while generating meaningful economic impact for local businesses and communities," he said.

Newark's location, walkable downtown, and proximity to MetLife Stadium make it a natural gathering place for fans traveling throughout the region. But Newark's role in FIFA World Cup 2026™ is about more than geography. It is a city shaped by cultural diversity and a real connection to soccer, reflected in its residents and in institutions like Ironbound Soccer Club and St. Benedict's Prep. As the tournament approaches, investments in public safety, beautification, infrastructure, and community programming will help Newark welcome visitors while creating lasting benefits for residents. During the World Cup, the city's neighborhoods, public spaces, and festivals will showcase the energy, pride, and sense of community that define Newark. The coordinated effort will support public safety, beautification, infrastructure improvement, and citywide engagement while strengthening Newark's reputation as a cultural and tourism destination. During the World Cup, the city's neighborhoods, public spaces and festivals will come together as one rhythm – reflective of football's global spirit and Newark's own legacy of creativity, resilience and community.

For more information, please visit https://www.newarkhappening.com/FIFA2026/

ABOUT NEWARK

For more information on the City of Newark, please visit https://www.newarknj.gov/.

ABOUT NEWARK ALLIANCE

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at www.newark-alliance.org, www.newarkhappening.com and www.downtownnewark.com.

ABOUT INVEST NEWARK

Invest Newark, the city's Economic Development Corporation, propels economic growth by championing small businesses, improving internet access and facilitating real estate development. These endeavors lead to job creation and wealth generation, enhancing the overall welfare of Newark's residents. Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to equity and sustainability, Invest Newark stands apart as a forward-thinking development agency. Stay up to date on Invest Newark's latest news by following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit us at InvestNewark.org.

SOURCE Newark Alliance