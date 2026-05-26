Newark Restaurant Week Returns June 19-28 During FIFA World Cup 2026™, Showcasing the City's Global Flavors

A Citywide celebration of food and culture, Newark Restaurant Week invites visitors and residents to explore the restaurants, traditions, and experiences that define Newark

NEWARK, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste the World: Newark Restaurant Week returns June 19-28, 2026, bringing together the city's celebrated restaurants, longtime local staples, and emerging destinations for 10 days of dining timed with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ festivities across the region.

Newark Restaurant Week returns June 19-28, 2026, bringing together the city’s celebrated restaurants, longtime local staples, and emerging destinations for 10 days of dining timed with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ festivities across the region.

Presented as part of the city's broader "Kick It In Newark" campaign, Newark Restaurant Week will welcome visitors into a culinary landscape shaped by generations of culture, community, and neighborhood tradition during one of the world's more anticipated sporting events. Portuguese, African, Brazilian, Caribbean, Spanish, and South American cuisines found across Newark reflect the depth and diversity that continues to define the city as one of the country's most authentic.

The announcement follows "Savor Newark 2026: The Culinary Cup – United at the Table Symposium," held May 16 as the City's official culinary kick-off to FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations. The one-day event brought together chefs, restaurateurs and cultural leaders to celebrate the immigrant communities and culinary traditions that continue to shape Newark's identity.

"Newark's food scene tells the story of our people and the many cultures that make this city special," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "Newark Restaurant Week gives us an opportunity to welcome visitors from around the world, while celebrating the local businesses and culinary traditions that residents cherish year-round."

Newark Restaurant Week arrives as the city prepares to welcome global soccer fans throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament period. As a regional transit hub, and just one train stop away from MetLife Stadium, Newark is serving as a central hub for dining and entertainment and tied to the matches. As part of the citywide initiative, visitors and residents can also access the free "Kick it in Newark" Mobile Pass , a digital passport featuring curated trails, local business recommendations, and themed itineraries designed to help guests explore the city throughout the summer. Activations range from match viewing destinations and nightlife spots to arts programming and food tours.

Featured trails include "Newark Night Out," highlighting restaurants, bars and nightlife destinations across the city, and the "Black Owned Business Crawl," which showcases local entrepreneurs and culinary destinations. Additional trails spotlight Newark's South Ward, West Ward and Ironbound, along with arts, beauty and cultural destinations citywide.

Ashley Mays, Chief Marketing Officer of Newark Alliance and President of Newark Happening, said the campaign is designed to encourage visitors to explore Newark beyond the matches themselves. "This is an opportunity for people from all over the world to discover Newark through its food, culture, people and small businesses," Mays said. "Newark Restaurant Week and the Kick it in Newark invite visitors and residents alike to discover the energy and authenticity that are part of Newark's identity."

Throughout Newark Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer special menus and featured dishes that reflect the city's global influences and longstanding culinary traditions. Organizers expect the initiative to drive increased visibility and economic activity for Newark's restaurant community during one of the most significant tourism moments in the region's history.

ABOUT NEWARK

For more information on the City of Newark, please visit https://www.newarknj.gov/.

ABOUT NEWARK ALLIANCE

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at www.newark-alliance.org, www.newarkhappening.com and www.downtownnewark.com.

SOURCE Newark Alliance