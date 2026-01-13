Flagging notification due to share repurchase

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller AB (publ), today announces, in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 18 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), that the company on 12 January 2026 repurchased 150,000 shares and that its holding own shares thereby exceeded the threshold 5% of the total number of shares .

Following the transaction, Truecallers's total holding of treasury shares amounts to 12,739,926 series B shares and 5,013,786 series C shares, a total of 17,753,712 shares corresponding to 5.02 percent of the total number of shares in the company, thereby exceeding the five percent threshold as set out in Chapter 4, Section 5 of the Act.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the Annual General Meeting which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance with Nasdaq Rules for Issuers". The purpose of the acquisition of own shares is to adapt the company's capital and share structure to contribute to increased shareholder value.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

