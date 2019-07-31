Flagler Health+ and Optima Curis Partner to Build Virtual Health Village of the Future

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagler Health+ and Optima Curis announced today that the two organizations have entered into an agreement to develop and deliver an integrated, HIPAA-compliant consumer platform that will serve as a virtual health village for consumers. The virtual health village will eliminate friction across all aspects of the healthcare continuum and serve as an engaging, singular space where patients and families can access virtual care, view and update health information, participate in social communities, communicate with providers, receive reminders, schedule appointments and more.

"We know through research that consumers want convenient, immersive and personalized experiences," stated Flagler Health+ President and CEO Jason Barrett. "Our virtual village will deliver that and much more, as we shift from what was once on average a 4-day interaction to a relationship that lasts 365 days a year. We will bring collaboration, support, and rewards together in one place where caregivers, patients, family, friends and community members can collaborate and engage to improve their health on an ongoing basis."

The agreement between the two companies includes innovation development, a living lab and also provides Flagler Health+ an equity stake in Optima Curis.

"We are bringing innovative care delivery and consumer technology together to deliver the healthcare experience of the future," commented Optima Curis CEO Paul Viskovich. "We have a robust product that will be further enhanced through this collaboration to achieve the shared vision of Optima Curis and Flagler Health+. Our virtual health village will ultimately transform the way patients, loved ones and providers interact, resulting in healthier people and communities."

It is anticipated that the first release will deploy in January 2020, with updates occurring every quarter thereafter through 2022.

ABOUT FLAGLER HEALTH+

Flagler Health+ is a total-care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From working with area schools to address youth behavioral health to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is building healthier communities. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community. Learn more at flaglerhealth.org .

ABOUT OPTIMA CURIS

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Optima Curis delivers a platform connecting patients, families, and clinical organizations to help them manage cost of care, quality, and the experience when interacting with the healthcare system. The vision for eCuris is to become the world's leading social, collaboration, and rewards platform for health. For more information, please visit www.optimacuris.com

