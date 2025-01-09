Flagler Technologies Acquires Allied Help Desk Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading technology company focused on enabling innovation, Flagler Technologies has solidified its position as leader in the industry working to improve the operations of companies. In true Flagler fashion, the company is kicking off 2025 with the announcement of its acquisition of Tennessee based, Allied Help Desk Services.

Known for creating managed service solutions, identifying and developing streamlined processes, and building future IT and service industry leaders has helped solidify Allied's success over the past few years. Matched with the philosophy of empowering clients through the offering of specialized services, unparalleled skillsets of technicians and quality control, this addition will propel Flagler Technologies offering of services.

"Allied understands the pivotal role of technicians working with companies," shared Ken Wagner of Flagler Technologies. "They have created a service that is producing solutions as well as future technology leaders and we are excited about what this brings not only to our company, but to our clients."

An additional benefit will be 24/7 access to services for Flagler Technologies' clients with the addition of Allied's United States based team of professionals. With more than three dozen managed services professionals there will be round-the-clock access with skilled professionals.

Recognized as one of Florida's Fastest Growing Technology Companies by the South Florida Business Journal, there has been no shortage of success for Flagler Technologies.

With clients across many verticals, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media, and entertainment, as well as state and local governments and Fortune 500 companies, the company has seen massive success in achieving client goals without increasing their capital investment.

Clients across the US have full access to Flagler's deep knowledge, wealth of experience and strategic services including managed and professional IT, solutions for remote worker security, digital infrastructure, networking, cloud and collaboration. Their technological solutions come via a seamless, cost-effective integration and will now include the array of services Allied Help Desk Services creating a true one-stop shop for all technology needs.

