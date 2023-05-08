Flagship Acquires Managed Lab Services, Diversifies Its Biotech Portfolio

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services is pleased to announce its acquisition of Managed Lab Services (MLS) – a leading lab services company headquartered in San Diego, California.

MLS delivers cutting-edge laboratory support solutions to keep labs operating optimally. The company's primary services include vendor-managed inventory, lab support, project management, and IT operations. MLS deploys a combination of highly trained people, documented processes, and transparent data to ensure that labs are always science ready.

Managed Lab Services

That, along with Managed Lab Services vendor-agnostic approach, provides a robust portfolio of data that allows key department heads (Procurement, Facilities, Health & Safety, Lab Operations, and Scientists) to make forward-thinking decisions based on real-time insights.

"We are excited to join forces with Flagship and its Lab Services unit!" said Taylor Moyer, President and Founder of Managed Lab Services. "We believe that our data-driven approach to lab support services, combined with Flagship's robust facilities maintenance offerings, is perfectly suited to early-stage Biotechs."

Flagship also recently acquired Biotechnical Services, Inc. (BTS), an independent lab services company that specializes in lab equipment repair, calibration, and maintenance.

Building on the experience gained through these alliances, Flagship Lab Services offers a comprehensive portfolio of lab services to meet the specific requirements of Biotech start-ups as they progress from R&D through GxP.

"Flagship Lab Services is the first lab services provider to deliver truly integrated lab support and facilities maintenance on a national scale, with the flexibility to keep pace with the uncertain and often rapid growth of early-stage Biotechs," said David Pasek, CEO of Flagship.

ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

Flagship has over 6,000 highly trained employees who are dedicated to creating and maintaining safe and healthy facilities for customers. Whether its facility maintenance for business, manufacturing, Biotech, private education, or high tech's Class-A campuses, Flagship offers a comprehensive portfolio of facilities services available on an à la carte basis, including janitorial, building engineering, HVAC and boiler maintenance, project and vendor management, environmental health and safety services, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, space management, and culinary services, for organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About MANAGED LAB SERVICES

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Managed Lab Services has developed lab support programs that raise the bar for lab service, providing scientific teams with a new level of support and consistency. By focusing on documented, scalable processes, high quality people, technology that automates processes and aggregates unprecedented quality and quantities of data, Managed Lab's programs can scale to support any customer's lab and objectives.

For more information on either company, please visit flagshipinc.com or managedlab.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maria Madrigal, VP/Human Resources

Flagship Facility Services

405 S. Kimball Ave.

Southlake, TX 76092

972-574-9702, ext. 319

SOURCE Flagship Facility Services