Flagship game "The Lost Glitches" featured in Xai Vanguard: Genesis season with Open Beta from Aug 15

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today game publisher Mimunga is thrilled to announce the final pre-launch season for its breakout title The Lost Glitches: the Open Beta will start on August 15th and run for one month until September 15th!

The Open Beta marks a significant milestone in the journey to deliver a next-gen trading card game (TCG) experience with immersive gameplay, role-playing game elements and strategic depth.

The one month Beta will represent the final stage, before the planned game launch later this year.

"As we transition into this new phase, we invite all gamers to join our community in shaping the future of The Lost Glitches! - said Franco De Cesare, Head of Publishing and Marketing for Mimunga - Our award-winning development team at Honig Studios has been hard at work since last year's exciting limited Alpha, and we eagerly anticipate seeing you build your decks, test out the new game build with all its enhancements, new cards and battlegrounds, and enjoy another season filled with exciting matches and thrilling fun!"

You can download The Lost Glitches on Epic Game Store now, and jump into the battlegrounds when the Open Beta launches on August 15.

Known for its highly-stylized art style, techno-optimistic world setting, and its RPG-style persistent progression, The Lost Glitches was created by Mimunga on a simple premise of building an authentic Trading Card Game, with true trade-ability enabled by blockchain technology, and implementing a combined framework for the title that borrows the best aspects from the web2 and web3 player experience.

The upcoming Open Beta also marks the next stage of partnership between The Lost Glitches and Xai Foundation, as the game will be a key title in the current Xai Vanguard: Genesis campaign.

Xai players will get exclusive access to daily quests in The Lost Glitches, for one month from August 15, with an opportunity to secure unique rewards, while experiencing the next great breakthrough in web3 gaming.

Tobias Batton, co-founder and CEO of Ex Populus, highlighted The Lost Glitches as one of the games he's most excited to launch. Batton said: "It's probably the best-looking card game I've ever seen, which is saying a lot because Parallel looks great. But I think The Lost Glitches takes it a step further."

For more information and updates on The Lost Glitches, check out the game's Twitter and Discord .

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Mimunga

Mimunga is an indie game publisher driven by a love for immersive storytelling and stunning artistry. Founded to support and elevate indie developers, we provide the resources and environment for creative minds to thrive and bring innovative games to players everywhere - games like The Lost Glitches, a breakthrough Trading Card Game & RPG, with a unique art style. Each game we publish is an adventure, crafted to bring joy, foster connections, and celebrate the spirit of indie gaming. At Mimunga, every game is a journey and every developer has a story to tell.

