Flagship Healthcare Properties Expands Presence In Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship) has been retained to manage three medical office buildings (MOBs) in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee, bringing the total to five properties in the state managed by the Charlotte-based healthcare real estate firm.

Two of the properties are located in western Knoxville: The Knoxville Breast Center at 1400 Dowell Springs Blvd. and Southwest Eye building at 1415 Old Weisgarber Rd. Both are on adjacent parcels in a medical district bordered by the Middlebrook Pike/Hwy. 169 commercial corridor. The third, Physicians Plaza of Hendersonville, is located at 100 Springhouse Ct. in Hendersonville north of Nashville, just off East Main St.

The three properties together comprise 202,000 square feet of space and are 93 percent leased. Flagship provides comprehensive property leasing and marketing and facilities management for the MOBs under the direction of Rex Noble, executive vice president of asset management, and Polly Matherly, local property manager.

Flagship manages two other MOBs in Knoxville: Parkside Medical Plaza at 11440 Parkside Dr. and 123 Fox Rd. Both are owned by Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc., the firm's privately held real estate investment trust.

About Flagship Healthcare Properties

Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a fully-integrated outpatient healthcare real estate firm serving clients throughout the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship offers a full range of real estate services including investment and capital solutions, development, property sales, leasing and marketing, as well as facilities, property and asset management. Flagship manages over 4.6 million square feet of healthcare real estate across more than 174 properties serving in excess of 465 tenants. The firm has developed or acquired over 80 properties valued at more than $675 million. Flagship serves as the manager of its private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. For further information, visit www.FlagshipHP.com.

