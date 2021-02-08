Flagship Healthcare Properties Opens Triangle Office

"I'm excited to open our office in the Raleigh-Durham area," says Elaine Boyle, Vice President of Leasing and Brokerage and the broker-in-charge for the Triangle office. "While we have served healthcare real estate tenants, owners and investors here for many years, establishing a physical presence in this market further demonstrates Flagship's commitment to the area's current and future clients while positioning us to expand our offerings."

The newest Flagship office is located at 400 Ashville Avenue. It is the company's second full service office location, twelfth national satellite location and fourth in North Carolina. This new office solidifies Flagship's presence in the Triangle market, building upon the eight existing properties owned and/or operated by the firm in the Triangle region.

Boyle brings 20 years of experience including leading a commercial real estate team at a global firm and contributing to client's success in expense management and merchant services. She has lived in the Raleigh area for more than 20 years.

"As we approach 200,000 square feet of clinical outpatient space in the Triangle region, opening an office was the logical next step for Flagship," said said J. Brannen Edge III, Flagship's CEO. "We are committed to this important and vibrant market and are pleased to be able to better serve our tenants and clients."

About Flagship Healthcare Properties: Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a diversified commercial real estate firm that specializes in outpatient healthcare properties. The company provides comprehensive services including investment, capital solutions, development, sales, leasing, marketing, and facilities asset management. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flagship manages more than 4.3 million square feet of healthcare real estate across 165 properties in 10 mid-Atlantic and southern states. The company also manages a Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT with investments in 70 properties comprising 1.9 million square feet of space and valued at more than $570 million.

More information about Flagship is available at https://flagshiphp.com.

