Flagship Healthcare Trust Now Available on iCapital Marketplace, Expanding Access to Healthcare Real Estate Investing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. (Flagship REIT), a Charlotte-based outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust, focused on medical outpatient buildings and ambulatory surgery centers, today announced that its offering is now available to registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices, and their accredited investor clients through the iCapital Marketplace.

By joining iCapital Marketplace, Flagship brings institutional-quality outpatient healthcare real estate access to a broader network of wealth managers and their clients, providing exposure to one of the most resilient and in-demand sectors in private markets.

Through iCapital Marketplace, financial advisors can now access Flagship Healthcare Trust, gaining exposure to:

A diversified portfolio of medical outpatient buildings across more than 12 states in the Southeast and Southern Mid-Atlantic

Consistent income generation supported by long-term occupancy from leading healthcare providers and physician groups

Sector tailwinds driven by demographic trends, including an aging population, physician shortages, and rising demand for outpatient care

Resilience across economic cycles , underpinned by the essential nature of healthcare delivery

"Our mission is to deliver stable, long-term value through ownership of mission-critical outpatient healthcare real estate," said Brannen Edge, CEO of Flagship Healthcare Trust. "We've built a portfolio focused on the Southeast and Southern Mid-Atlantic — regions experiencing strong population growth and rising demand for outpatient care. Joining iCapital Marketplace enables us to make this strategy accessible to more qualified investors and advisors looking for consistent income, diversification, and long-term alignment in an essential sector."

This announcement follows a period of strong growth and momentum for the Flagship platform, including:

A geographically diverse footprint of 109 medical outpatient buildings concentrated strategically across the Southeast and Southern Mid-Atlantic

Continued expansion into high-growth secondary and tertiary markets, where population growth and healthcare demand are outpacing national averages

Strong tenant relationships and retention, supported by deep market expertise and local presence

Flagship Healthcare Trust's investment strategy seeks to deliver stable quarterly income, capital preservation, and long-term value creation. The Trust focuses on outpatient medical facilities that provide essential healthcare services — including primary care, diagnostics, and specialty treatments — which are critical to the broader continuum of care. As the healthcare system evolves to deliver more services in outpatient settings, driven by improved outcomes, cost efficiency, and patient convenience, these assets play an increasingly vital role in supporting both acute and chronic care delivery. This structural trend underscores the durability and growth potential of the outpatient healthcare real estate sector.

About Flagship Healthcare Trust

Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. (Flagship REIT), is a private real estate investment trust that owns clinical healthcare assets throughout the United States and focused in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Flagship REIT holds interest in 109 properties comprising 3.0 million square feet of space and valued at more than $1.1 billion. For further information, visit www.FlagshipHP.com/REIT .

About Flagship Healthcare Properties

Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is an outpatient healthcare real estate firm serving clients throughout the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship offers a full range of real estate services, including acquisitions, development, leasing and brokerage, as well as facilities, property and asset management. Flagship serves as the manager of its private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. For further information, visit www.FlagshipHP.com .

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investments in Flagship are offered only to eligible accredited investors through official offering documents, which should be reviewed carefully before investing.

