Flagship Lab Services Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of BTS

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Biotechnical Services, Inc. (BTS) – an independent laboratory services company headquartered in San Diego, California.

BTS provides ongoing quality services and support to sustain innovation in Biotech. The company's main services are lab equipment repair, calibration, and maintenance. Integrating BTS's services with Flagship's lab services capabilities will bring the latest technology and comprehensive asset management system along with qualified engineers to Biotech clients.

Biotechnical Services, Inc.

BTS will join Flagship Lab Services, the business unit focused on meeting the needs of early-stage Biotechs on both the east and west coasts. This acquisition will expand its Biotech/lab services portfolio while offering additional lab equipment support to clients across the country.

"BTS and its employees are excited to be joining Flagship Lab Services," said Phil Parker, CEO of BTS. "Flagship's reputation in facility services is unmatched, and we're excited to add BTS's expertise in lab equipment repair and maintenance to the mix. Our culture of innovation and customer-focus is a great match for Flagship's culture, and we look forward to working closely with our new colleagues."

"Flagship Lab Services supports early-stage Biotechs throughout their evolution and their funding rounds," said Dave Pasek, Flagship CEO. "We have deep insights into the challenges that these researchers face, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and expertise they need to succeed at every stage of their journey. This latest acquisition puts us in an even better place to be that single-source provider for these Biotechs."

ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

Flagship has over 6,000 highly trained employees who are dedicated to creating and maintaining safe and healthy facilities for customers. Whether its facility maintenance for business, manufacturing, Biotech, private education, or high tech's Class-A campuses, Flagship offers a comprehensive portfolio of facilities services available on an à la carte basis, including janitorial, building engineering, HVAC and boiler maintenance, project and vendor management, environmental health and safety services, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, space management, and culinary services, for organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT BIOTECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.

Biotechnical Services, Inc., is an independent sales and service company with over 31 years of success in calibration, repair, validation, and maintenance on a wide variety of laboratory equipment. BTS offers the best in quality lab equipment services to keep its customers' laboratory equipment online so they can focus on experimentation and manufacturing. BTS currently services San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as well as Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

For more information on either company, please visit flagshipinc.com or biotechserv.com.

