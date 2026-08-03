Flagship Pioneering Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Executive Appointments

Fidah Alsagoff joins as Executive Partner and Head of Global Initiatives; Maggie Sahlman joins as Executive Partner and Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products, today announced the appointments of Fidah Alsagoff as Executive Partner and Head of Global Initiatives, and Maggie Sahlman as Executive Partner and Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations. Together, these newly created roles strengthen Flagship's ability to expand its global innovation ecosystem, build enduring strategic partnerships, and accelerate the creation and growth of transformative companies.

"Over the past 25 years, Flagship has pursued bold scientific questions, creating entirely new platforms and companies delivering lasting impact for people and the planet," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "As scientific opportunity continues to emerge around the world and the pace of innovation accelerates, our ability to connect breakthrough science, strategic partners, and long-term capital becomes even more important. Fidah and Maggie bring extraordinary experience that will deepen those connections and strengthen Flagship's model for inventing and scaling transformative companies that change the world."

As Executive Partner and Head of Global Initiatives, Alsagoff will lead the strategy and execution of Flagship's expanding global presence, helping strengthen the company's activities across international markets. His work will build on Flagship's momentum across global markets, including its partnerships with organizations such as A*STAR and the National University of Singapore, and the Francis Crick Institute and Cambridge University Health Partners in the UK, as well as Flagship's designation as the first partner to the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency and Singapore's Health Sciences Authority in a first-of-its-kind regulatory collaboration. Working closely with leaders of Flagship's regional hubs in the UK and Singapore and the company's growing engagement in the Middle East, Alsagoff will help advance scientific engagement, clinical development partnership opportunities, and capital formation efforts across geographies.

"The future of innovation will be shaped by our ability to connect pioneering science, exceptional talent, and strategic partners across geographies," said Alsagoff. "I look forward to expanding Flagship's global collaborations to accelerate scientific discovery, company creation, and lasting impact."

Alsagoff joins Flagship with more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning healthcare, life sciences, clinical strategy, and public health. He previously served as Global Head of Life Sciences and Vice Chairman of Global Partnerships at Temasek International Pte., building a diverse portfolio ranging from early-stage startups to mature public entities. Following his tenure at Temasek, he served as Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences at a family office, and was most recently Chairman of Clavystbio Pte Ltd. Alsagoff has also held several leadership roles in Singapore's healthcare ecosystem, including serving as CEO of the Ministry of Health Holdings and as the founding Executive Director of the Singapore Cord Blood Bank.

As Executive Partner and Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations, Sahlman will lead Flagship's fundraising and investor relations strategy. In her role, she will oversee relationships with existing and prospective Limited Partners globally, guide Flagship's fund formation efforts, support the development and growth of Flagship's ecosystem, and help shape Flagship's long-term capital strategy.

"Flagship has built a truly differentiated model for inventing and building breakthrough companies," said Sahlman. "I'm excited to help strengthen the relationships and long-term capital that enable Flagship to pursue bold scientific ideas and translate them into transformative companies with lasting impact."

Sahlman brings more than 20 years of experience raising institutional capital in the private investment industry. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at Charlesbank Capital Partners, where she led the firm's global fundraising and investor engagement efforts. Prior to Charlesbank, Sahlman was a Managing Director in the Private Funds Group at Houlihan Lokey and previously spent a decade at Advent International where she helped lead fundraising and investor relations activities across North America and Latin America.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

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SOURCE Flagship Pioneering