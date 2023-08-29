Flagship Pioneering Announces Appointment of David Khougazian as Growth Partner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, announced today that pharma and healthcare leader David Khougazian is joining as Growth Partner. In this role, he will help scale and grow several Flagship-founded companies, working together with leaders at Flagship and its ecosystem of companies on organizational development, long-term strategy, financing, and business development.

Khougazian joins Flagship from Sanofi where he spent over two decades most recently leading Sanofi's engagement in global emerging markets including China, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East. He also served as the CEO of Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a joint venture between Sanofi and Merck, and was previously Chief of Staff to the Sanofi CEO, leading the company's Transformation Office and serving as a member of the Executive Committee and Global Leadership Team. Prior to joining Sanofi, he was Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Aventis Pharmaceuticals and started his career at HSBC where he managed a portfolio of diversified financial assets.

"David has deep experience developing and advancing healthcare companies by harnessing innovation partnerships," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "I am pleased to welcome David to our team to help progress our companies as they create value and growth."

"I am excited to join Flagship Pioneering and its growing ecosystem in revolutionizing the innovation process in health and developing platforms to address huge patient need," said David Khougazian, Growth Partner, Flagship Pioneering. "As part of Flagship's leadership team, I look forward to applying my experience in biopharma to scaling and growing Flagship's innovative bioplatform companies."

About David Khougazian

David brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the global healthcare industry including over two decades at Sanofi where he held a diverse set of responsibilities during his tenure. He most recently led Sanofi's work in global emerging markets including China, Eurasia, Latin America and the Middle East. He also served as the CEO of Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a joint venture between Sanofi and Merck, and was previously Chief of Staff to the Sanofi CEO, leading Sanofi's Transformation Office and serving as a member of the Executive Committee and Global Leadership Team.

Prior to joining Sanofi, David was Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Aventis Pharmaceuticals, a company he participated in creating as part of his finance and corporate development work at Rhône-Poulenc. David started his career at HSBC where he managed a portfolio of diversified financial assets.

David is an engineer by training and graduated from ENSAE and holds an MBA from the Collège des Ingénieurs.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $90 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.4 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $26 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 44 transformative companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Tessera Therapeutics.

