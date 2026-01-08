Flagship Pioneering Appoints Adrian Rawcliffe as CEO-Partner and CEO of Etiome

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products, and Etiome, a Flagship Pioneering company redefining how we detect and preempt disease progression, today announced that Adrian "Ad" Rawcliffe has joined Flagship Pioneering as CEO-Partner and Etiome as Chief Executive Officer.

"Ad is an accomplished executive whose leadership has consistently advanced breakthrough science into meaningful impact," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder of Etiome and Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "His ability to guide companies through moments of transformation coupled with his commitment to pioneering new therapeutic approaches position him well to accelerate Etiome's mission to pioneer preemptive healthcare."

Rawcliffe is a seasoned biotechnology leader with more than two decades of experience steering high-growth organizations through scientific, strategic, and financial inflection points. He most recently served as CEO of Adaptimmune Therapeutics, where he led the registration of the first engineered TCR T-cell therapy for a solid tumor, orchestrated multiple strategic partnerships and M&A activities, and raised approximately $1.3B through a blend of capital markets and business development. Prior, as CFO, he guided Adaptimmune through its IPO and helped grow the company to more than 500 employees. Before Adaptimmune, he spent more than 15 years at GSK in senior global roles, including SVP of Finance for North American Pharmaceuticals, SVP of Worldwide Business Development and R&D Finance, where he pioneered GSK's first option-based R&D partnership model and led numerous external innovation and venture initiatives, and Managing Partner and President of SR One.

Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., Founding CEO and Director of Etiome, President of Flagship Labs, and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering, said, "Ad is joining Etiome at a critical inflection point as we scale our Temporal Biodynamics™ platform across key disease areas of unmet need. His leadership will accelerate Etiome's efforts to transform our discoveries into medicines that change the course of disease."

Rawcliffe added, "The ability to map the progression of disease and intervene in the right people at the right time opens a powerful new frontier for medicine. I'm energized by the opportunity to work with this exceptional team to translate these insights into a new generation of disease-modifying therapies, redefining disease, therapeutic intervention, and the patient experience."

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

About Etiome

Etiome is redefining how we detect and preempt disease progression to build a healthier future for patients with chronic and progressive diseases. Its Temporal Biodynamics™ platform is the first end-to-end technology to characterize disease with increased resolution over time and accelerate the development of preemptive medicines that promise better health outcomes. By revealing the dynamic molecular programs that define each stage of disease evolution, the platform drives the discovery of temporally informed therapeutic targets and biomarkers. These insights guide the development of Biostaged Medicines designed to halt or reverse disease before it becomes debilitating and irreversible. Etiome was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021. For more information, visit www.etiome.bio or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

