Flagship Pioneering Appoints Eric Topol as Academic Advisor to Advance Preemptive Health and Medicine Initiative

Renowned physician-scientist will help advance breakthrough innovation to prevent disease and extend healthy lifespan for all

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products, today announced the appointment of Eric Topol, M.D., as Academic Advisor, working primarily with its Preemptive Health and Medicine Initiative. In this role, Dr. Topol will guide efforts to advance preemptive health interventions, beginning with chronic conditions including cancer, cardiometabolic, immune system disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Topol is a cardiologist, scientist, and founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. He also serves as Executive Vice President, Chair and Professor of Translational Medicine at Scripps Research. A globally recognized leader in individualized medicine, his work has pioneered the integration of genomics, large-scale data, and artificial intelligence to enable more precise and proactive care.

Throughout his career, Dr. Topol has championed a fundamental shift in medicine: from reacting to disease to preserving health. His research and advocacy have helped establish the foundation for data-enabled, AI-driven models of care that prioritize early detection, personalized risk assessment, and timely intervention.

"Eric has spent his career challenging healthcare to aim higher, to move upstream to harness data and science more intelligently, and put people at the center of innovation," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "His leadership at the intersection of digital health, genomics and AI has reshaped how we understand disease detection and prevention. We are thrilled to welcome him to Flagship as we accelerate a new era of preemptive health and medicine."

Flagship's Preemptive Health and Medicine Initiative is designed to transform healthcare from a system centered on reacting to disease after it starts, to one built to predict, detect and preempt disease before it takes hold. By integrating advances in biology, AI and continuous health monitoring, the Initiative aims to create companies and products that can identify the early signals of disease – when intervention can have the greatest impact – and ultimately extend healthy lifespan.

At Flagship, Dr. Topol will collaborate closely with scientist-entrepreneurs in Flagship Labs and company leadership to shape and evaluate platform and product roadmaps across Flagship's portfolio, assess progress to ensure alignment with the latest scientific advances, and guide research and development strategies to accelerate impact of preemptive health and medicine interventions.

"I've spent my career working to ensure that data and science serve patients earlier, more precisely, and more equitably," said Dr. Topol. "For decades, chronic diseases have progressed silently and been treated too late, when interventions are least effective and most costly. I look forward to working with Flagship Pioneering on prediction and prevention, to intervene earlier and prevent, delay or even avert disease, and redefine what modern medicine can achieve."

Dr. Topol has published more than 1,300 peer-reviewed articles, with more than 380,000 citations and has authored four bestselling books on the future of medicine. Previously, as chief of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, he founded the Lerner College of Medicine. Dr. Topol earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester and after additional training at the University of California, San Francisco and Johns Hopkins, went to the University of Michigan where he became a tenured professor. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and an active cardiologist.

About Flagship Preemptive Health & Medicine

Flagship's Preemptive Health & Medicine initiative is pioneering a future where we can see disease coming – and stop it before it starts. Grounded in the belief that health should be accessible to all, this initiative is redefining healthcare from reactive to proactive, developing interventions that predict, detect and preempt disease before symptoms arise. By integrating advances in biology, AI and continuous health monitoring, Flagship aims to extend healthy human lifespan by preventing, delaying or reversing chronic conditions like cancer, cardiometabolic, immune system disorders and neurodegenerative diseases – ushering in a new era focused on extending healthy life years for everyone.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

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SOURCE Flagship Pioneering