Flagship Racing Lounge Opens in the Heart of Zurich: Racing Unleashed Accelerates into a New Era

CHAM, Switzerland, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over: Racing Unleashed is officially opening its new Flagship Racing Lounge at Zurich's Europaallee on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. After months of anticipation, the high-end sim racing venue is ready to welcome the public – launching from pole position with strong partners from day one.

Racing Unleashed Zurich City Racing Lounge

Located in the heart of the city, the Zurich City lounge delivers the full Racing Unleashed experience: adrenaline, lifestyle, and community. With 17 state-of-the-art simulators and over 500 square meters of bold design, it's more than just a racing venue – it's a new urban hotspot.

At its core is the Ascari Bar & Bistro, blending motorsport-inspired aesthetics with a curated selection of drinks and elevated casual cuisine. From quick espressos to race-fueled lunches or after-work cocktails, the venue brings the Racing Unleashed vibe to life – on and off the track.

Zurich opens with two launch partners already on the grid: EPAM, a leading global digital transformation services, product engineering, and integrated strategy, experience, and technology consulting partner, and TCS Zurich City, the regional group of Switzerland's largest mobility club. Their early commitment underscores the lounge's appeal for brands – spanning simulator branding, digital content, on-site activations, and more. Its prime location and distinctive concept are capturing attention from both motorsport and business circles.

As the first Flagship Racing Lounge, Zurich sets the standard for Racing Unleashed's global expansion. Designed for esports athletes, motorsport fans, and corporate clients alike, it serves as a blueprint for future company-owned and franchised locations in major cities worldwide.

This opening follows a series of 2025 milestones, including the acquisition of vTelemetry PRO, the launch of the McLaren Racing Motion Simulator, and the onboarding of former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen as an investor. With a refreshed brand identity, redesigned website, and now a flagship lounge in one of Europe's key urban districts, Racing Unleashed is charging into its next chapter.

Visit: Kasernenstrasse 97, 8004 Zurich, Switzerland

Opening hours: Monday - Wednesday: 11.30 - 21.00 | Thursday - Saturday: 11.30 - 23:00 | Sunday: 11:30 - 18:00

Bookings: Online at racing-unleashed.com | Walk-ins welcome

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719758/Racing_Unleashed_Racing_Lounge.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702466/5389695/Racing_Unleashed_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Marion Willam

Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer

[email protected]