Flagship Solutions Group Announces Acquisition of Leading SaaS IT Asset and Hardware & Software Maintenance Contract Renewal Management Solution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Solutions Group, an IBM Business Partner and provider of managed services, security, and cloud infrastructure solutions worldwide, has announced the acquisition of a leading SaaS IT Asset and Hardware/Software Contract Management solution, now known as Renewalytics. This acquisition seeks to expand and intensify Flagship's portfolio of solutions aimed at supporting clients' infrastructure management goals and capabilities through real-time dashboards of their data. Through consolidated views of their IT infrastructure, companies, including those financially affected by COVID-19, are better positioned to make more intelligent, budget-conscious decisions regarding their IT investments, helping to reduce risks, lower costs, and extend the life of the equipment they already own.

According to Flagship's CEO, "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to help our clients manage and protect their IT infrastructure. We have found one of the best ways of accomplishing this is by providing real-time dashboards that provide consolidated views and actionable insights of their inventory."

Flagship's Renewalytics program falls under Flagship's Infralytics (Infrastructure + Analytics) brand, which offers a suite of dashboard solutions for both virtual, on-prem, and cloud server monitoring, storage, and security. With Renewalytics, Flagship is expanding its competencies around management of hardware and software assets and maintenance support agreements.

"We have found that in today's climate, businesses are delaying their decisions to invest in new IT equipment in favor of extending the life of equipment they already own. Renewalytics can help them do just that and so much more," said Wyllie. Clients signing up for Renewalytics will also gain access to Flagship's team of contract management specialists, who assist clients with all inventory-related requests, including equipment changes, timely renewals, forecasting renewal spend, and ensuring proper coverage levels.

"With Renewalytics, our clients can rest assured they are not overpaying for maintenance or paying for maintenance on equipment that is out of productive use," said Tom Mitchell, VP of Sales and Marketing at Flagship Solutions Group. "If a critical piece of equipment goes down, there is assurance that they are covered and there will be no disruption to business continuity or costly after-license fees waiting for them. At the end of the day, we want to be a trusted advisor to our clients. Investing in our capabilities to support that goal just makes good business sense."

