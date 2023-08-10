FlagshipKansas.Tech's Ad Astra Summit to Award Tech-Related Innovation in Community, Business, and Education, Headlined by Steve Wozniak

The awards will be presented prior to a fireside chat with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nonprofit helping propel the technology industry forward in Kansas, FlagshipKansas.Tech is set to celebrate excellence and innovation in the Kansas tech industry at its second annual Ad Astra Technology Summit. The awards will be presented at Wichita State University's Charles Koch Arena on October 2, prior to the fireside chat with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Nominations are being accepted through September 5 for the following categories:

Tech Educator of the Year

Honors educators driving technological innovation, literacy, and diversity in Kansas classrooms.

Tech Student of the Year (K-12)

Recognizes an exceptional Kansas K-12 student excelling and innovating in tech-related fields.

Tech Student of the Year (Higher Ed)

Recognizes an exceptional Kansas college student excelling and innovating in tech-related fields.

Tech Startup of the Year

Honors innovative, disruptive, and rapidly growing tech startups in Kansas.

Tech Visionary of the Year

Honors individuals or organizations driving significant innovation and transformation in Kansas.

Tech Community Innovator of the Year

Recognizes those leveraging technology for social and community development in Kansas.

To learn more about the guidelines and submit a nomination, visit adastrasummit.tech/nominations.

About the Ad Astra Technology Summit

The annual Ad Astra Technology Summit is set to return for its second year in Wichita, Kan., on October 2. The summit aims to bring together industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, government officials, and educators to explore and address current technology issues in various informative sessions. It will be hosted with event partner Barton School of Business at Wichita State University's iconic Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena.

Co-founder of Apple Inc., Steve Wozniak, will be the keynote speaker in an exclusive fireside chat at Koch Arena moderated by FlagshipKansas.Tech Immediate Past Chair Luis Rodriguez. An awards ceremony preceding the chat will highlight leaders and innovators in Kansas tech. Summit tickets will include floor seats for both of these high-profile events.

Dr. Larisa Genin, Dean of the Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, praised the conference, saying, "This one-day event is not just a conference; it's a platform for innovation and collaboration. We're excited to see diverse topics being discussed, ranging from digital skills development to startup business enablement."

The summit will include industry panels, apprenticeship programs, and a special focus on digital skills development, which are critical for today's digital workforce. Teachers will also be eligible for one full graduate credit hour issued through WSU.

"I've seen firsthand the transformative power of technology and education, and this conference embodies that intersection," said Ben Sebree, FlagshipKansas.Tech board chair. "The opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration make the Ad Astra Technology Summit a must-attend event."

Tickets for the summit and the separate fireside chat event are now on sale, starting at $60, with options for sponsorships that include opportunities for a VIP book signing with Wozniak. In addition, scholarships for teachers and group discounts are available.

"I am excited to support the FlagshipKansas.Tech mission through this event, which represents a vital gathering of some of the most exciting people in the Kansas technology sector," said Steve Wozniak, Co-founder of Apple. "I look forward to the fruitful discussions that will no doubt emerge from it."

For more information on the Ad Astra Technology Summit and to purchase tickets, please visit adastrasummit.tech.

About FlagshipKansas.Tech

FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.

SOURCE FlagshipKansas.Tech