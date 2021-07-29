Flagstaff, AZ scales parking operations through Passport's digital platform

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with transportation software and payments company, Passport, the City of Flagstaff has successfully transitioned its permit and enforcement operations to Passport's digital platform. With a centralized, digital solution in place, the City can streamline permit management for more than 1,200 active permits, drive higher parking compliance rates, create a better user experience and gain access to insights and data.

With Passport's digital permitting solution, Flagstaff residents have a secure method to apply and pay for permits and the City has access to a single platform that acts as a one-stop-shop for permit management, including approvals and applicant details. This eliminates the need for trips to City Hall for permit holders and significantly cuts down on manual processes for the City. Customer service at City Hall will still be able to help people purchase permits if they are not able to access the internet or do not have a credit card.

"We are excited to have migrated to Passport's system," says Gail Brockman, City of Flagstaff Parking Manager. "The new permit portal will create a better customer experience and will help us to continue to effectively manage parking in the ParkFlag District."

Passport's digital platform allows more than 1,000 cities to manage their entire mobility operation– including mobile pay parking, digital enforcement and permits, micro-mobility and payment processing– from one, centralized place. Data for all payment methods flows through that same system, providing a comprehensive look at the parking ecosystem.

"Transitioning to Passport's digital platform equips the City of Flagstaff with the right tools and insights to simplify processes and enhance the overall user experience," says Passport client success manager, Kelly Andrews. "We are proud to be the City's trusted mobility partner and look forward to continuing to provide them with the technology to achieve their parking management goals."

To set up a parking permit online, users can visit parkflagpermits.rmcpay.com/ . To pay for and manage parking citations online, users can visit parkflag.rmcpay.com/ .

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

